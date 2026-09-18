Fans Can’t Believe What Josh Allen Did on Sidelines During Bills-Lions Game

The Buffalo Bills got off to a hot start against Detroit Lions during the maiden game at the new Higmark Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen scored the first-ever touchdown in the new stadium, a rushing one-yard touchdown. He followed that up by connected with wide receiver Joshua Palmer on a deep pass into the end zone, bringing the score to 14-0 in the first quarter.

Allen spoke about staying focused during their first game at the new stadium, knowing full well Bills Mafia will loud as they can be.

“Every time I step out into a home game, you want to feel that excitement and energy, whether it’s at old Highmark or new Highmark,” Allen said. “I get the same feeling regardless of what stadium we’re playing in. So again, the goal is the goal, and that’s to go 1-0.”

However, Allen grabbed another source of energy on September 17 that left fans stunned.

Bills QB Josh Allen Appeared to Chew on Smelling Salts During the Bills-Lions Game

Amazon Prime’s cameras captured Allen getting ready to take the field on Thursday night while casually chewing smelling salts on the sidelines.

One fan posted the video on X and wrote, “Josh Allen rocking smelling salts in his mouth like a dart?? 😂 🚬” Another person added, “Josh Allen chewing on smelling salts? Oh yeah Bills winning by at least 30.”

One man posted, “does Josh Allen think smelling salts are Zyns? That’s diabolical 🤣🤣.” Another X user wrote, “Josh Allen is literally sucking on the smelling salts packet rn as he warms up to go onto the field. Like it’s a freaking wintergreen pouch. Never if my life, bro. That’s just nuts.”

Teams Can’t Provide Smelling Salts, But Players Can Bring Them On Their Own

Before the star of the 2025 NFL season, the league prohibited clubs from “providing or supplying ammonia in any form at NFL games.”

The memo stated, “This prohibition applies to all club personnel (including but not limited to team physicians, athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches and coaches or other personnel). The prohibition applies through the entirety of all NFL games, including during all pregame activities, and halftime, and applies on the sideline and in stadium locker rooms.”

However, the ban does not preclude players from providing their own smelling salts. The NFL Players Association sent out a message to players to clear up the confusion, per ESPN. “To clarify, this policy does not prohibit player use of these substances, but rather it restricts clubs from providing or supplying them in any form. The NFL has confirmed this to us.”