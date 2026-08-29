Former Bills Draft Pick Released by Division Rival Ahead of Cutdown Day

The Buffalo Bills could try to reunite with a former draft pick.

The Bills selected cornerback Alex Austin in the seventh round with the 252nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He impressed in camp but was waived and claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans.

Austin then signed with the New England Patriots after being released by the Texans and played in 26 games over three years with the Patriots. He signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but before cutdown day on Sunday, it was revealed that he was set to be released.

“Source: The Dolphins are releasing CB Alex Austin. The 25-year-old has 8 career PBUs, 2 TFLs and 1 INT — and will now go on waivers,” Jordan Schultz wrote on X.

Austin will now go on waivers, and the cornerback should have some interest given he has shown to be an effective depth cornerback with the Patriots. Whether or not the Bills will have interest in bringing back Austin is to be seen, as Buffalo does have some tough cornerback moves to make.

Bills Name Maxwell Hairston Other Starting CB

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the Bills named sophomore cornerback Maxwell Hairston the other starter.

“He’s our starting corner. He’s exactly what we look for in a corner… he’s our guy,” Brady said, via reporter Dan Fetes.

Christian Benford and Hairston will be the starter, while second-round pick Davison Igbinosun will be the primary backup. However, Bills analyst Alex Brasky of SI claimed Hairston was outplayed by an even younger cornerback at times this preseason.

“Joe Brady says Maxwell Hairston ‘is our starting corner’ despite a rough performance this summer. Hairston got bulldozed by Germie Bernard en route to the Steelers’ first TD Thursday,” Brasky wrote. “Davison Igbinosun has been the better player in training camp and preseason.”

The Bills will also have Dee Alford and Jordan Hancock as other cornerbacks. Undrafted free agent Kani Walker and seventh-round pick Toriano Pride Jr. are battling for roster spots.

Buffalo Makes First Roster Moves

The Bills did begin their roster cutdown ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

Buffalo released veteran punter Mitch Wishnowsky, meaning rookie Tommy Doman Jr. has won the punting job.

“The Bills informed veteran punter Mitch Wishnowsky they plan to release him, per source. Rookie seventh-round pick Tommy Doman Jr. is now in line to punt for Buffalo,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

The other roster move that Buffalo made was releasing veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who was trying to earn a spot in the receiver room and as the punt returner.

“The Bills are releasing veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr, per source,” Fowler wrote on X.

The Bills have begun their roster cutdown. Buffalo will open its season on Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.