Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Kissing at Wedding Turns Heads

It’s official: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is off the market. Allen and his fiancé Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot on Saturday, May 31, and now, the couple are starting a new, exciting part of their lives together.

While Allen and Steinfeld kept the details of their ceremony fairly private, word got out about the wedding date, so multiple outlets have shared photos from the top-secret event. Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is the guy who let it slip that Allen and Steinfeld were planning to get married on May 31, so by the time the date arrived, the press was ready. In May, the Associated Press also reported that a source indicated the wedding would happen “over one of the next two weekends.”

One of the most beautiful traditions at a wedding is the groom getting to kiss his bride. That sweet moment certainly happened during Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding, and some of the images of the two smooching have gone viral.

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Tie the Knot

Allen, 29, and Steinfeld, 28, were married in southern California. The two got engaged during the Buffalo Bills’ bye week in November, when the franchise quarterback proposed to his sweetheart on a California cliff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Photos from the wedding show the two getting married outside on what appears to be a beautiful, sunny day. Followers really reacted to photos of the couple kissing after saying “I do.”

“Josh is a good guy. Congrats. Many blessings for your future together,” one follower said on X, responding to photos shared by ML Football.

“Lots of energy in that photo. Congrats to Mr. And Mrs. Allen,” another one stated.

On a separate post shared by MCU Film News, one follower said, “Congrats to them. I wish them a great life together as a married couple.” Another said, “I’m so happy for her, but at the same time sad, but mostly happy that she find love.”

“And people said she was dating Michael B. Jordan lol,” one follower stated on an Instagram post shared by Just Jared, in reference to her “Sinners” co-star.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Wedding

Allen and Steinfeld were first spotted together in the spring of 2023, when they were caught having dinner together in New York City, according to NBC News. Steinfeld has been a loyal supporter of Allen’s ever since, and she has attended numerous Buffalo Bills games and was also at the NFL Awards ceremony in February, when Allen gave a shout-out to Steinfeld when he got the league’s MVP award.

According to a report from US Weekly, the couple did not want a long engagement, so they started wedding planning early. They’ve also been engaged less than a year. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together,” the source told the outlet.

Allen held his bachelor party on March 4, when he and some buddies went to the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Georgia, to watch the Jupiter Links Golf Club take on the Atlanta Drive GC.