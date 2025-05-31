Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Shafted Before Wedding by Bills Star

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancé Hailee Steinfeld are expected to get married on Saturday, May 31, and all eyes are on the couple as they start this new chapter of their life. This weekend’s festivities have been pretty subdued, because Allen already had his bachelor party on March 4, when he and some friends headed to the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Georgia, to watch the Jupiter Links Golf Club face take on the Atlanta Drive GC.

While Allen’s teammates in the Bills are likely thrilled for his happy news, one teammate admits that he didn’t get Steinfeld and Allen a gift. That’s because he already has a gift from this guy.

No Gift From This Buffalo Bills Player—But for a Good Reason

Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins knows Allen well, because he protects him on the field. A good quarterback is only as great as his offensive lineman, as they say, or at least they should say.

With that in mind, one would think that Dawkins might get Allen and Steinfeld an awesome gift for their wedding. But, he did. Well, he actually did, but it’s not a physical gift.

Dawkins appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday, May 30, and was asked if he got a gift for the couple. Dawkins, a four-time Pro Bowl tackle, is actually the guy who let the news slip that Allen and Steinfeld are getting on May 31.

His response to whether he got the couple a gift was simply, “Josh can walk down the aisle in one piece, and be happy that he’s walking down the aisle with all fingers and all toes.”

It’s funny, but in reality, Allen being healthy is a great gift and better than a new set of silverware.

Facts About Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Wedding

Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss could be the one at the helm of organizing the two’s wedding. In an Instagram post shared in November, Celio’s Design, a flower design company, stated that they helped arrange the set-up for Allen’s November proposal, which Weiss planned.

So, if Weiss helped Allen make his big proposal, chances are she is also helping with the wedding. According to Brides magazine, it’s worth noting that Steinfeld and Weiss both follow each other on Instagram, too.

Allen proposed late last year, so it’s a very quick engagement. That was on purpose. According to a source in US Weekly, the two didn’t want want a long engagement, so they started wedding planning very early. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together,” the source told the outlet.

As for the date being May 23, as mentioned earlier, Dawkins let that slip earlier this year, and it was also confirmed to The Associated Press by a source that the wedding would take place “over one of the next two weekends.”

The guest list is expected to be star-studded, but Allen and Steinfeld also don’t want a big wedding, according to Brides magazine.