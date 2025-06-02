Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Had a Surprise Wedding Guest

Over the weekend, after plenty of anticipation, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got married to his fiancé, actress Hailee Steinfeld. The two officially tied the knot on Saturday, May 31, in southern California, after getting engaged during the Buffalo Bills’ bye week in November, when Allen proposed to her on a California cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Leading up to the wedding, Allen and Steinfeld didn’t reveal much about preparations for the big day. It was obvious that they wanted a private ceremony without a lot of media there. They got their wish, for the most part, but the media was tipped off to the ceremony being on May 31, after Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins let the news slip.

So, some details of the wedding have been leaked out, and one includes a surprise wedding guest.

An Interesting Wedding Guest for Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

It’s fascinating to look at the guest list for Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding, and it certainly brings a few surprises.

One of the most surprising guests at the ceremony was actor, writer and comedian Larry David. He’s been in the entertainment business since the 1970s and rose to fame as a producer on “Seinfeld” and as the star of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“Larry David attending Josh and Hailee’s wedding was definitely not on my bingo card but I love it,” one follower noted on X.

Of course, the guest list also included some football players, including quarterback Mitch Trubisky, tight end Dawson Knox and offensive tackle Spencer Brown, according to photos posted on X.

Allen and Steinfeld started dating in 2023, but they kept their relationship private for about a year. Last season, Steinfeld was spotted at plenty of home Bills games supporting Allen.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Wedding

Steinfeld opened up about Allen’s beautiful proposal in a February 2025 interview with Who What Wear, calling it nothing short of “magical.”

She also said that Allen somehow mad sure she was well dressed for the occasion, stating, “I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I’m not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?'”

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane talked about the couple on an episode of “The Rich Eisen Show” on May 6, and he had nothing but lovely words to say about them. He talked about how Steinfeld fits into the Bills’ extended “family.”

“I’ll tell you what, Rich, she is as humble as they come,” Beane said about Steinfeld. “She’s done a lot of stuff with our local women, the wives, girlfriends of the club, and I’ve heard it not only from my wife, but so many of the others, like, just how down-to-earth she is for the success she’s had.”

He added that Steinfeld “just blends right in” with the Bills, stating, “It’s a testament to her and to Josh. He’s the exact same way.”