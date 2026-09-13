Buffalo Bills Make Final Call on T.J. Sanders, Ty Johnson vs. Texans in Week 1

The Buffalo Bills got some bad injury news on some impact players ahead of Week 1.

Buffalo is set to open its 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans on the road. Although this is Week 1, Buffalo already has injuries to some key players who won’t suit up for the team’s opening game.

The Bills are a 1.5-point favorite against Houston on the road in Week 1.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills Announce Week 1 Inactives

Getty Bills announce Week 1 inactives.

Buffalo will begin its 2026 NFL season on the road in Week 1 against Houston. Before the Bills kick off their season, the team announced its Week 1 inactives.

The Bills’ inactives are as follows:

Ty Johnson and T.J. Sanders headline Buffalo’s inactives, as both are banged up and weren’t healthy enough to get a jersey.

Johnson being inactive isn’t a huge surprise, especially with the team elevating Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad. Johnson, however, said he was feeling better and was hopeful he could play in Week 1.

“I felt really good today, being out there, being able to do some handoffs and everything. Some ball handling with Josh, catch some routes and everything. So that’s really what it feels like I need,” he said.

Sanders, meanwhile, was expected to be a key part of the defensive line. Buffalo selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Sanders recorded 16 tackles and 1 sack in 12 games.

Rookies Jude Bowry, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Jalen Kilgore, and Skyler Bell all being inactive isn’t a huge surprise, especially Bowry, who’s dealing with an injury.

Danna, meanwhile, is a bit of a surprise, as he’s a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. Danna made the 53-man roster and was expected to help bolster the pass rush, but is inactive.

Buffalo Eager for New Look in Week 1

The Bills will open their 2026 NFL season on the road in Week 1 against the Texans.

Buffalo has a new look as Joe Brady is the head coach while Jim Leonhard is the new defensive coordinator.

“You had the preseason where we got to work on some things, really evaluate the talent, scheme, pretty straightforward, a little bit watered down from what we want to do,” Leonhard said. “And now it’s time to go. I love competitive football. You get to the regular season, and it’s time to throw everything out there and ride it till the wheels fall off.”

The Bills are also looking to get revenge against the Texans after last year’s frustrating loss, where Josh Allen was sacked 8 times.

“When you get your behind kicked, you don’t forget it,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “It happens, playing against elite rushers and elite teams. It’s good that the competition is there, but now, it’s round two.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.