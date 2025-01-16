Hi, Subscriber

Bills Get Great News Before Playoff Game Against Ravens

After finishing the regular season with 13 wins and clinching their fifth consecutive AFC title, the Buffalo Bills took down the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the wild-card round.

Next up, the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in the AFC divisional round. With Bills quarterback Josh Allen squaring off against fellow MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, the NFL gave the Ravens-Bills matchup the “Sunday Night Football” slot on Jan. 19.

The Ravens crushed the Bills 35-10 in Week 4 of the regular season. However, the Bills’ defense was without three key defenders, Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, and Taron Johnson. While Buffalo’s offense took some hits during their wild-card win over Denver, the team received great news during practice on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Every Bills Player on the 53-Man Roster Practiced in Some Capacity on Thursday

Sean McDermott

GettyBills Head coach Sean McDermott during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025.

While the Bills have struggled with a depleted roster heading into the playoffs the past several years, every member of the 53-man roster practiced in some capacity on Thursday. That included running back Ray Davis, who suffered a concussion against the Broncos last week.

Davis still needs to work his way through concussion protocol before receiving clearance to play, however, seeing him at practice in a Guardian cap is a great sign. The 5-foot-8, 221-pounder appeared in all 17 games this season behind the Bills No. 1 running back, James Cook. He recorded 113 rushes for 442 yards and three touchdowns.

Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson, who was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a calf injury suffered against Denver, “was getting his usual work,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted on Thursday.

While Allen is playing the best football of his seven-year NFL career, having all his offensive weapons ready against Baltimore gives the team a huge boost. Rookie kick returner Brandon Codrington, who missed playing in the wild-card round due to a hamstring issue, is also good to go in the divisional round.

Bills QB Josh Allen ‘Learned a Lot’ Since Buffalo Lost to the Ravens


The Ravens’ defense was the only team during the regular season to keep Allen from scoring a touchdown. But the 28-year-old quarterback says the team has grown and evolved since that blowout loss.

“Learned a lot from those moments,” Allen told reporters. “Going back and watching it obviously wasn’t our best effort. Felt like we didn’t play our best football. But, they got a really good team too. They’re playing this week for a reason.

“Their defense, the last really 10 weeks has been superb. Their offense is fantastic as well. They got a lot of studs over there, led by Lamar and it’s a tough team to play regardless.”

“Throughout the year, having the losses that we’ve had and even some of the wins, we’ve learned a lot throughout the year,” Allen added. “Just trusting the guys that we have in this building, in this locker room, and all we’re trying to do is play for each other, put our best foot forward, and score one more point than them.”

