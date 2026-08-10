NFL Insider’s Bills Report Reveals Josh Allen ‘Frustration’ Within Organization

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is heading into his ninth NFL season and has been one of the best players in the league for almost half a decade. Usually, the best players, especially quarterbacks, carry significant influence and decision-making power within their teams. However, could some people in Buffalo believe Allen has too much power?

The Athletic’s NFL insider Mike Sando joined Damon Amendolara, and Sando heard some whispers from people in the league who are complaining that Allen might have too much power.

“I’ve heard whispers of people complaining a little bit in the league about the fact that Josh Allen kind of gets to do the pass protection how he wants them, and I think that’s been a source of frustration for the staff at times in the past,” Sando said on Monday.

Joe Brady Being the Bills Head Coach Could Give Allen More Power

A big concern now with the Bills is that Allen doesn’t have a defensive-minded head coach like Sean McDermott to challenge some of his ideas. While McDermott was coaching the Bills, he didn’t always have to agree with Allen. Now that Joe Brady has transitioned from offensive coordinator to head coach, it could be easier for Allen to get his way on offense.

“Is it too much of a good thing when your playcaller goes from kind of being your confidant and maybe a little bit more of a friend and now going into that head coaching job that’s an interesting transition to make, Sando added. “When clearly, before with Sean McDermott, when he was in charge, he also had a defensive pedigree. I’m sure he went along with a lot of what Allen wanted to do, but there was a little bit more of a check and balance there, I think.”

Allen played a significant role this offseason in selecting Brady as head coach and also sat in on interviews.

“Allen was involved in the head coaching interviews and will be viewed as having signed off on Brady, who will report to Beane, who got his wish to name the head coach of his choice and who will report to [Terry] Pegula,” The Athletic’s Tim Graham wrote in January.

Brady & Allen Should Follow Tom Brady & Bill Belichick’s Coaching Style

Sometimes, a player being good friends with a coach isn’t the best thing. Usually, if a coach and player have a strong friendship, it can interfere with coaching and potentially hurt the Bills’ performance. If Allen believes he has more influence now that Brady is the head coach, Buffalo might not be able to contend for a Super Bowl anytime soon.

One of the best quarterback/head coach duos in NFL history was Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. They had a lot of respect for each other, but Belichick coached Brady tough for 20 years. This coaching relationship helped them win six Super Bowls together, and that’s the kind of coaching Allen might need—someone who is going to light a fire under him.

It will be interesting to see how Allen and Brady work together now that Brady has far more responsibilities than he did before.