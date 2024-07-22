Ex-Bills QB Looks to Land With NFC Contender

Jake Fromm never got a chance to hit the field during his one season with the Buffalo Bills, serving a unique role during the 2020 season before being poached from their practice squad the following year.

After bouncing around the league, Fromm is now looking for a new NFL home. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Green Bay Packers hosted the former Georgia quarterback for a workout and could sign him as a veteran arm for training camp.

“Free agent QB Jake Fromm worked out for the #Packers today, source said. The former #Commanders, #Giants and #Bills backup would be a potential pre-camp addition,” Rapoport wrote in a post on X.

Packers Looking for Veteran Depth at Quarterback

The Packers will not have any quarterback drama on their depth chart, with budding star Jordan Love cemented in the starting job, but could look for more help behind him. The Packers currently have only a pair of recent and unproven late-round draft picks — 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and 2024 seventh-round pick Michael Pratt — as backup quarterbacks.

SI.com’s Bill Huber wrote that the Packers may be doing their due diligence by holding a workout with Fromm, but also suggested there could be an opportunity in their quarterback room.

“On the extreme opposite end of the spectrum, the Packers might need a third quarterback for training camp if Love is considering a holdout if he doesn’t get a contract extension done before the team hits the practice field for the first time on Monday,” Huber wrote.

The Bills drafted Fromm in 2020 but kept him in a unique role that season, having him practice away from teammates as something of an insurance policy in case the team lost players to COVID protocol. He was released the following offseason and re-signed to the practice squad, but was poached by the New York Giants after they were hit with a spate of quarterback injuries.

Fromm appeared in three games in the NFL career, all in 2021 with the Giants. He started in two of those games, completing 27 of 60 pass attempts for 201 yards with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions.

Bills Brought Back Another Familiar Face

The Bills have already brought back another former quarterback to back up Josh Allen, signing veteran Mitch Trubisky after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trubisky served as Allen’s backup in the 2021 season and left the next offseason to sign with the Steelers, initially winning the starting job before eventually being replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.

Speaking to the Buffalo News, Trubisky said it felt good to return to Buffalo.