James Cook Sends Dire Message to Bills After Contract Talks Stall

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook won’t be getting an extension from the team anytime soon — and now could be planning his exit from Buffalo.

Cook has made it clear he wants a new contract from the team, floating the idea of earning $15 million per year, which would make him one of the league’s highest-paid running backs. Bills general manager Brandon Beane threw cold water on that, saying this week that there is no movement toward a new deal. ok

Cook could now be sending a message of his own back to the team.

James Cook Pulling Up Roots in Buffalo

As WIVB-4 in Buffalo reported, the Bills running back put his Buffalo-area home for sale this week.

“This week, Cook’s Orchard Park residence went up for sale, complete with photos of game balls and framed jerseys in the listing,” the report noted. “Records show the property was purchased in 2022 by a Minnesota LLC owned by Cook’s brother, former Vikings star Dalvin Cook.”

The report added that there is no indication Cook is planning an immediate move, but could signal his preparations to leave Buffalo after his contract expires at the conclusion of this season.

“The photos suggest Cook isn’t ready to move out immediately,” the report noted. “Perhaps he’s looking for more space, or a different color scheme. But as it stands, Cook could be playing for a different team in a different city 11 months from now. It makes sense for him to plan for that possibly – and to posture to the team to envision that reality.”

Bills Signal No New Deal for James Cook

The Bills have given contract extensions to a number of key players this offseason, including cornerback Christian Benford, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and defensive end Greg Rousseau. But there has not been any progress toward a deal for Cook.

Beane shared some love for Cook, but said he doesn’t foresee a contract anytime soon and instead advised the running back to prove himself in his contract year.

“I think Jimbo is a pro. I respect him and love him to death,” Beane said, via SI.com. “I’m sure he’s going to want to come out and prove that, the value that he and his reps put on him. ‘Hey, let me show you, if we’re not there, I’m going to go out here and do it again.'”

Cook led the NFL in 2024 with 16 rushing touchdowns, notching his second straight 1,000-yard season — the first Bills running back to achieve that feat since LeSean McCoy.

But the Bills have not given second contracts to any of their drafted running backs in Beane’s tenure, instead trading Zack Moss and allowing Devin Singletary to leave in free agency.