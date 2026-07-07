Bills’ $46 Million Pro Bowler Lands Spot Among NFL Elite

The Buffalo Bills and their fans know they have the NFL’s best running back in James Cook.

The rest of the NFL doesn’t seem to understand that yet.

Cook made a small leap up in ESPN’s annual Top 10 position rankings, going from No. 8 among running backs in 2025 to No. 7 in 2026 after he became the first Bills player to lead the AFC in rushing since Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas in 1993 and the first Bills player to lead the NFL in rushing since O.J. Simpson did it in consecutive seasons in 1975 and 1976.

“Cook should probably be ranked higher based on his overall body of work, but older players in front of him won’t relinquish the votes,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 7. “Cook was close to surpassing Henry but ultimately didn’t. But he was one of five players to appear on every ballot, thanks to a league-leading 1,621 rushing yards last season. He also led the league in rushing yards over expected (358). Cook is the first Buffalo player to lead the AFC in rushing since Thurman Thomas in 1993. He’s also the first Bill to lead the NFL since O.J. Simpson (1975-76).”

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson took the No. 1 spot in the ESPN rankings for the 1st time in his career. Cook was 1 of 3 AFC East running backs to make the list along with Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane and New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

Bills Rewarded Cook With Big-Money Deal in 2025

Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the last 3 seasons, which has led to 3 consecutive Pro Bowl Selections and his 1st NFL All-Pro selection in 2025.

The Bills rewarded Cook with a 4-year, $46 million contract extension — worth up to $48 million with incentives — before the 2025 season. It’s a deal that could look like an incredible steal if Cook delivers another big season in 2026.

Cook is the younger brother of 4-time NFL All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook, a fellow 2nd-round pick who last played in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

“The extension comes a day after Cook returned to Bills practice Tuesday following a hold-in that spanned more than a week, during which the running back missed Buffalo’s first preseason game,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote on August 13, 2025. “Cook was in full uniform and fully participated throughout Tuesday’s session. He missed four practices during the hold-in, although he did warm up with the team before the preseason game.”

James Cook, Bills Face Tremendous Pressure in 2026

The Bills once again enter a season with Super Bowl expectations, but the pressure is ratcheted up even more in 2026 with the debut of a brand-new stadium and last year’s playoff failure that saw Buffalo lose to the Denver Broncos on the road in overtime of the AFC Divisional Round.

It’s a marked failure for the Bills, who throttled the Broncos in the AFC Wild Card Round following the 2024 season.

Cook, for his part, has been mostly brilliant in the playoffs. Against the Broncos, he rushed for 117 yards on 24 carries. In 2024, he had 336 yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns in 3 games as the Bills advanced to the AFC Championship Game.