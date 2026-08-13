Bills Legend Thurman Thomas Reveals Bold Message From James Cook

The Buffalo Bills always seem to be in good hands when it comes to the running back position, and Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas recently shared a confident message he received from current starter James Cook.

Cook, 26, put together a career year in 2025, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,621) while appearing in all 17 games and setting a personal high with 309 carries. It was the kind of workload and production that establishes a back as one of the league’s top options — and one that would be easy to feel comfortable resting on.

But based on what Thomas relayed, Cook isn’t interested in coasting off last season’s success.

James Cook’s Message to Thurman Thomas

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Thurman Thomas recounted a conversation with James Cook that left him expecting an even bigger year from the Bills’ lead back.

Thomas said he asked Cook directly what kind of season he should expect, and Cook didn’t hesitate to say, “Even a better year than last year.” Thomas pushed back, pointing out Cook had just led the league in rushing with over 10+ touchdowns — how much better could he really become?

Cook’s answers centered on becoming a more complete back. He told Thomas he wants to catch more passes this season, something that would be out of the ordinary for him, and is working toward being a three-down back.

“I was very impressed to hear him say that,” Thomas said.

That kind of role naturally comes with more responsibility in pass protection, and Thomas said he made sure Cook understood that picking up blitzes from defensive backs and linebackers would be part of being a ‘three-down back.” Cook’s response was blunt: “I’m ready for it.”

For fantasy football managers, that’s about as encouraging a signal as it gets.

Cook Could Demand A Pay Bump

Last offseason, James Cook reached a four-year, $48 million extension after holding out. “We paid now, so let’s go play football,” Cook said after signing the extension.

However, with the recent extensions given to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, all of a sudden Cook is now the league’s 13th highest-paid RB. Something that, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, could result in Cook demanding a new deal after this season.

“Presumably, Cook will make it known after the 2026 season that he wants a new deal. And if the Bills dig in, it could be a problem next year,” Florio wrote.

For now, that’s just a big ‘What If.’ Cook is putting his career year behind him and focusing on becoming an even better version in 2026.

“I don’t like to talk about last year, because last year is in the past. This year is a new year. Put last year behind me, and just come out here to do it again.”