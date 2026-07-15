Bills Legend Shares Clear Josh Allen Message After NFL Ranking News

The Buffalo Bills will enter the 2026 campaign with the same goal that they have had for the past few years, and that is to win a Super Bowl. Armed with a superstar quarterback, Josh Allen, the Bills have been on the precipice of making a championship run, only to come up short in the playoffs on what has become a frustratingly consistent basis.

By now, it is clear that anytime Allen is on the field, Buffalo is going to have a shot to come out on top. As if anyone needed a reminder of Allen’s greatness, he recently was voted as the best quarterback in the NFL entering the 2026 campaign, surpassing one of his top rivals, Kansas City Chiefs stud Patrick Mahomes, for that honor. With this flashy label being slapped to his name, Bills legend Jim Kelly recently took a second to offer more praise of Allen.

Jim Kelly Gushes Over Josh Allen

Before Allen showed up, the last great quarterback the Bills had on their roster was Kelly. During his 11-year career, all of which was spent with Buffalo, Kelly racked up five Pro Bowl selections and a pair of All-Pro honors, and while he led the team to four straight Super Bowls, he was ultimately unable to get over the hump before he called it a career.

In a way, Allen has followed in Kelly’s footsteps so far during his time with the Bills. Individually, Allen has reached higher heights than Kelly, having won the MVP Award in the 2024 campaign. He hasn’t had the same success in the playoffs, though, as he has still yet to ever make it to the Super Bowl.

At this point, winning a championship is the last achievement Allen really needs to solidify his legacy. Sure, he could use some more help from his supporting cast, but as the best quarterback in the NFL, Allen also needs to be better in the Bills’ biggest games. Entering the 2026 campaign, Kelly has full belief in Allen after he earned his aforementioned label from ESPN’s prestigious list.

“Josh is Josh. That’s what he does,” Kelly said on “Good Morning Football.” “He runs, he makes the big plays with his legs … That’s how he plays football, and that’s why Josh Allen won the best (quarterback ranking) in the National Football League.”

All Eyes on Josh Allen and the Bills in 2026

The past few years have been championship-or-bust seasons for the Bills, and each time, they have come up short. Nobody is debating Allen’s greatness, but at some point, Buffalo is going to require him to win big games in the postseason. After revamping their roster again over the offseason, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding this team entering the new campaign.

The problem for Allen is that the competition in the AFC is only becoming more difficult. The Chiefs are set for a bounce-back year, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals appear intent on competing for the top spot in the conference, and heck, in the AFC East division, the New England Patriots are fresh off a Super Bowl appearance. If there were ever a time for Allen to truly cement himself as the top quarterback in the league, it would be the 2026 campaign.