Skip Bayless  Calls Out Josh Allen After QB Earns Special Achievement

Many people around the NFL had high praise for Josh Allen on Monday. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help rank position groups heading into the season. Quarterback is currently the topic of conversation, and Allen came in at No. 1 on the top 10 list.

Although many knowledgeable people in the NFL believe Allen is the best quarterback, sports talk show host Skip Bayless does not share that opinion.

Bayless believes Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL and took to X on Monday to discuss it.

“Annual ESPN poll has JAllen, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford above Burrow. But Josh stunk in playoff loss. Pat stats have eroded 3 straight years. Matt has McVay. Rival coach says of Joe: ‘He doesn’t play in a system. He is the system.’ “He’s No. 1. Just has to obviously stay healthy.”

Bayless seems very passionate about Burrow being the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL, but he came in at No. 4 on the list. The only issue with Burrow the last few seasons is that he hasn’t been able to stay healthy, and the Bengals haven’t made the playoffs since 2022.

Allen Did More Good Than Bad This Past Playoffs

Allen has been able to stay healthy and has helped lead the Bills to the playoffs every year of his career but his rookie season. Bayless brought up that Allen struggled in the playoffs this past season, but that isn’t entirely true.

In two playoff games in January, Allen threw for 556 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He was a major reason the Bills beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville during the wild-card game. Although Allen committed critical turnovers in the divisional loss to the Denver Broncos, he also kept the team in the game with his impressive play late.

Why Allen is Ranked No. 1

Even though Bayless might not be that high on Allen, many executives and coaches around the NFL are highly excited about him.

“He’s the most singularly unstoppable player at the position when you get his A-game,” one general manager said. “And he has cut down on the turnovers the past two seasons,” Fowler wrote.

Allen can sometimes be a one-man wrecking crew when he’s on the field. He carries the Bills on his back for four quarters and does everything he can to secure the win. Sometimes he tries a little too hard, like making risky throws, but an NFL coordinator mentioned that you have to accept those moments because of how talented he is.

“You live with him and die with him,” an NFL coordinator said. “You can’t get mad at him because he won a lot of games for you with a similar style and he was so good,” Fowler added.

For Allen, the next big goal is finally to make it to the Super Bowl. After falling short in recent seasons — dating back to 2020 when the Bills reached the AFC Championship for the first time — he’s faced disappointment in several crucial playoff games. This is something he will need to turn around as the upcoming winter approaches.