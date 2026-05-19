Joe Brady Reveals Bills’ Plan for Keon Coleman This Season

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady addressed the media on Tuesday as OTAs began, discussing a variety of topics, including wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Many Bills fans are curious about the role Coleman might play this season, if any. Brady has made it clear that Coleman will be part of Buffalo’s plans for the 2026-27 campaign.

“I made sure when I got the job, he knew he was going to be here and be a part of our offense,” Brady said about Coleman, via Sal Capaccio.

Coleman has Not Flashed in His First Two Seasons

The Bills selected Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he made a little bit of an impact, showcasing flashes of potential stardom. In his rookie season, Coleman recorded 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games. However, a wrist injury sidelined him toward the end of the season, which contributed to his limited production.

Coleman was hoping to bounce back in his second season, but things didn’t go as planned. He played in only 13 games, recording 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns. To make matters worse, his struggles on the field were compounded by off-field issues, with former head coach Sean McDermott making him a healthy scratch for four games.

McDermott decided to bench Coleman for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 of last season because Coleman was late to a meeting. McDermott wanted to ensure he learned from that experience.

“You grow from it, we can move forward. You don’t grow from it, it’s hard to move forward,” McDermott said in his news conference on Nov. 17, via Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons. “So, ultimately, it comes down to developing trust and that trust that your teammates have in you. And that trust builds through repetition and consistency.”

Hopefully, this season Coleman can have a fresh start with Brady as head coach, but he’ll need to get off to a quick start since the Bills made a significant move at receiver this offseason that could take snaps away from him.

Bills Made a Move for DJ Moore This Offseason

The Bills traded a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore, a move prompted by Coleman’s inability to step up over the past two seasons. Had Coleman proven capable of being a No. 1 receiver, or at least a solid No. 2, the Bills wouldn’t have needed to make this trade for Moore.

Now that Moore is with the Bills, he is expected to be the primary target for Josh Allen. The team needed a star receiver with the impact Stefon Diggs had from 2020 to 2023. Moore could very well bring the same level of production that Diggs contributed to the Bills during his time with the team.

If Moore can elevate his game to the level that Diggs achieved and if Coleman can become the player that the Bills hoped for when they drafted him in the second round, then Buffalo could potentially boast one of the most potent offenses in the NFL this season — and perhaps finally make a run for the Super Bowl.