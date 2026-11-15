NFL Legend Drew Brees Delivers Strong Josh Allen Take in Exclusive Heavy Interview

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has earned plenty of praise throughout his NFL career, but former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees believes there’s something about the superstar that separates him from most players at his position.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, the Pro Football Hall of Famer offered his assessment of Allen and where he stands among the NFL’s best quarterbacks. Brees also explained what makes Allen such a dangerous competitor, pointing to one particular performance that left a lasting impression.

“When I watch Josh Allen play, I see his heart — I see his desire to win,” Brees exclusively told Heavy.

Asked whether Allen is the best quarterback in football, Brees stopped short of naming a definitive No. 1. However, he placed the Bills star alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow among the league’s elite.

“He and Joe Burrow are playing at about as high a level as you can play,” Brees said.

But it was Brees’ explanation of Allen’s competitive instincts that delivered the strongest endorsement.

Drew Brees Explains What Separates Josh Allen From Other NFL Quarterbacks

Brees, who retired after 20 NFL seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026, knows what it takes to win at the position.

And when asked what Allen does that other quarterbacks struggle to replicate, Brees didn’t point to his arm strength, athleticism or ability to make improbable throws.

Instead, he focused on Allen’s willingness to do whatever his team needs.

“Whatever the game requires, he’s willing to do: stand in the pocket, throw the ball, dink-and-dunk, launch it, take off and run,” Brees told Heavy.

The former Saints quarterback used Buffalo’s dramatic Oct. 12 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams as an example.

Allen delivered one of his most productive rushing performances in that game, finishing with 121 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He also threw for 210 yards and a touchdown as Buffalo escaped with a 37-34 victory.

According to the Bills’ official game recap, Allen helped move Buffalo into field-goal range with a pair of scrambles in overtime after Greg Rousseau blocked a potential game-winning Rams field goal.

Tyler Bass eventually connected from 45 yards to secure the win.

Brees saw the performance as an illustration of Allen’s ability to take control when circumstances demand it.

“I’m just going to take matters into my own hands. I’m going to go run and get a bunch of first downs and make plays,” Brees said, describing Allen’s approach.

“That’s the sign of a competitor and a clutch player: whatever is required, I’m going to go get it done.”

Drew Brees Names Josh Allen, Joe Burrow Among NFL’s Best Quarterbacks

While Brees offered particularly strong praise for Allen’s competitive mentality, he also acknowledged the impressive quarterback play around the NFL.

Beyond Allen and Burrow, Brees mentioned Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love as another player who had caught his attention.

“I’ve just started to get into watching Jordan Love this week because I’ve got the Packers-Vikings up in Lambeau broadcasting for Fox, so I’m excited to really dive into that,” Brees told Heavy during the Nov. 11 interview.

“Jordan Love is playing at a super high level right now. Mahomes is Mahomes, Stafford is Stafford.”

Brees noted that Allen and Burrow have also reached a different stage in their careers, transitioning from young quarterbacks with enormous potential into established NFL veterans.

That experience, combined with their physical abilities and the offenses surrounding them, has helped elevate their performances.

“It’s fun to watch highly capable quarterbacks in really well-thought-out offenses with really well-thought-out game plans,” Brees said. “That’s what gets me excited. I love talking about it, I love breaking it down for fans.”

“Certainly Josh Allen’s up there.”

Brees spoke exclusively with Heavy while promoting his partnership with ARS Pharmaceuticals, the maker of neffy epinephrine nasal spray. He is helping raise awareness about severe allergic reactions and emergency preparedness ahead of the holiday season.

The former Saints quarterback also opened up to Heavy about his personal experience with severe allergies and why the awareness effort is important to him.

For Allen, Brees’ endorsement carries particular weight. The Hall of Famer isn’t simply impressed by the Bills quarterback’s physical gifts.

It’s Allen’s ability to recognize what a game requires — and his willingness to deliver it — that stands out.