Saints Legend Drew Brees Opens Up About Personal Health Concern Ahead of Holidays

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is using his platform to raise awareness about a health issue that has affected him personally, and he has a message for families heading into the holiday season.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, the Pro Football Hall of Famer discussed his experience with severe allergies and the importance of being prepared for potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.

Brees, who has previously disclosed being diagnosed with peanut and other food allergies, is partnering with ARS Pharmaceuticals to promote allergy awareness and educate the public about emergency treatment options.

“Severe allergies is something that affects millions of people and is really a pretty serious public health issue if we’re not prepared for it,” Brees told Heavy. “It’s something that I’ve dealt with in my life.”

The former Saints star said the approaching holidays make the issue particularly important.

“I think now more so than ever, it’s important for everyone to really understand how we would treat some sort of severe allergic reaction or potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis,” Brees said.

Drew Brees Opens Up About Personal Experience With Severe Allergies

Brees’ involvement in the effort goes beyond a typical celebrity endorsement.

According to a June 4 announcement from ARS Pharmaceuticals, the former NFL quarterback was diagnosed with peanut and other food allergies several years ago. The diagnosis prompted changes to his lifestyle and the foods he consumes.

His partnership with the pharmaceutical company centers on awareness and preparedness, including information about neffy, an epinephrine nasal spray designed to treat severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

“I’ve teamed up with ARS Pharma, the maker of neffy epinephrine nasal spray, to help raise awareness and help people understand that there is a needle-free solution out there,” Brees told Heavy.

Brees specifically highlighted the fear of needles as a concern that can make treating an allergic reaction more intimidating.

“In a lot of cases, people are terrified of needles,” he said. “I think this type of treatment is something that makes people much more comfortable and gives people much greater peace of mind.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first approved neffy in August 2024, making it the first approved epinephrine treatment for anaphylaxis that does not require an injection. Its current approval covers adults and children weighing at least 33 pounds, with dosing determined by weight.

Epinephrine is the first-line treatment for anaphylaxis. People prescribed emergency epinephrine should follow their healthcare provider’s instructions and seek appropriate emergency medical assistance after treatment.

Drew Brees Sends Holiday Warning About Severe Allergic Reactions

With Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings approaching, Brees believes families should be especially conscious of food allergies and the possibility of encountering someone who needs emergency treatment.

But his message isn’t limited to people who have already received an allergy diagnosis.

“Whether you’re someone who has had severe allergies before, or in many events, there’s somebody out there that you know — and you may not even know it yet — that suffers from a severe peanut allergy or, like I said, an insect sting allergy,” Brees exclusively told Heavy.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing those risks and understanding how to respond when an emergency arises.

“The more that you’re aware of that, the more that you’re prepared for a moment where all of a sudden that comes up and it’s not a sense of shock, but it’s a, ‘Hey, I know exactly what to do,'” Brees continued.

For Brees, the goal is to encourage people to take those conversations seriously before an emergency occurs.

“I think that’s where we all want to be, especially when it comes to severe allergies and how we can be part of the solution.”

Brees encouraged people living with severe allergies to consult with their doctors about whether neffy is an appropriate treatment option.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who spent 15 seasons with the Saints and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026, remains one of the most recognizable figures in New Orleans sports history.

Now, he is using that recognition to draw attention to a challenge that extends well beyond football.