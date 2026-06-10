Josh Allen Excites Bills Nation With Powerful Message On New Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills underwent several changes this offseason, with one of the most significant being their move to a new home.

Buffalo will move into a new Highmark Stadium this season, an open-air venue. Many people are excited about the stadium, including quarterback Josh Allen.

“This place has got grass, and it’s going to be pretty cool in there,” Allen said on Tuesday, via WIVB 4’s Gabriella Baiano. “I’ve been in there a few times, and I think the fans are going to be very pleased when we get that place rocking.”

The Bills will open their new stadium at the end of June, though their first regular season game won’t be until mid-September. WKBW News Staff reported on Thursday that the Bills will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 23.

Roger Goodell is Excited About the New Stadium

Allen and the fans aren’t the only ones thrilled about the new stadium; even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is looking forward to it.

“I have a great deal of pride in Western New York. But I also have a great deal of pride in the Bills, and how they’ve been able to work through and get the stadium in a great public-private partnership with the state, the county, and Terry Pegula and his team stepping up. I’m excited,” Goodell said on March 31, via WGR 550 Sal Capaccio. “I haven’t seen the stadium in a few months, but we saw some more pictures this week that have me even more excited. So I look forward to being there.”

Goodell is from Western New York; he was born in Jamestown and attended Bronxville High School. Although Goodell has to remain unbiased as the league commissioner, there must be a lot of excitement for him to see where he grew up experience such a cool new venue.

Buffalo Will Open Its New Stadium in Week 2

The Bills’ first regular season game in their new stadium is on Sept. 17 against the Detroit Lions. Buffalo will get to show off its new stadium on “Thursday Night Football” for the entire country to see.

Detroit vs. Buffalo could be a Super Bowl preview, as both the Lions and Bills could be among the best in the NFL this season. Two years ago, they looked like potential contenders, but both fell short. Detroit, the No. 1 seed in the NFC in 2024-25, lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, while the Chiefs defeated Buffalo in the AFC title game.

The Lions finished 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs in a competitive NFC North, where every team finished above .500. The Chicago Bears won the division, and the Green Bay Packers secured a wild-card spot.

Buffalo made the playoffs last season, but it took a different route to get there. The Bills won five straight AFC East titles from 2020 to 2024 but fell short last season. Drake Maye and the Patriots took over the division crown for the first time since 2019, leaving the Bills as a wild-card team.

The Bills fell to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round and are now looking to bounce back this season.