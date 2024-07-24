Bills QB Josh Allen Turns Heads With New ‘Blinged Out’ Look

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has yet to earn a ring during his first six NFL seasons, but now does have some other shiny jewelry to show off.

New teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling took to his Instagram stories on July 23 to show off a new look for Allen, who put on the wide receiver’s diamond-encrusted gold chain and pair of designer sunglasses.

Josh Allen is wearing Marquez Valdes Scantling's diamond gold chain and Cartier sunglasses in the locker room 👀 “Mood QB1” pic.twitter.com/Ru5YSdOQJT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 23, 2024

The team is set to open training camp on July 24, with players arriving at St. John Fisher University on Tuesday afternoon. The video showed that the players took the chance to unwind before intense practices and roster battles begin.

The video also drew some strong reactions from fans who had some very mixed feelings about the new look for Allen.

Josh Allen’s New Look Goes Viral

Valdes-Scantling’s video caught on quickly, with many sharing the clip on social media. The NFL’s official account even reposted it on X with a caption giving credit to the team’s new wide receiver.

“MVS got his new QB blinged out,” the post read.

Some saw the confidence as a good omen for Allen and the Bills, predicting he would have a big season in 2024.

“MVP season is coming,” one person wrote in response to the NFL’s post.

“Find me a QB that has more drip than Josh Allen. I’ll wait,” one person wrote on X.

But not all reactions were so positive. Some took the chance to needle Allen about his track record of falling short of the team’s Super Bowl goals.

“Mahomes beat Allen so many times the poor guy is having a mid life crisis,” another fan wrote.

Josh Allen Gave a Warm Welcome to Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Allen played a big role in bringing the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to Buffalo this offseason. After the Bills lost their top two wide receivers this offseason — trading Stefon Diggs and allowing Gabe Davis to leave in free agency — Allen had a hands-on approach in convincing Valdes-Scantling to sign in Buffalo.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that Allen gave some personal outreach to the veteran wide receiver.

“Part of the back-story with Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Buffalo: Josh Allen had him over to his house for dinner Monday night as part of the receiver’s free agent visit,” Fowler wrote. “The two hit it off, and MVS decided that night he wanted to be a Bill.”

Valdes-Scantling shared some praise for Allen and his recruiting approach, saying the Bills quarterback made the free agency visit stand out. Valdes-Scantling said they spent time at Allen’s house with some members of the quarterback coaching room, talking and watching basketball.

“Usually when you come on a visit, you go out to eat with the staff and talk with them and Josh was like, ‘No, why don’t you just come over to the house,’ ” Valdes-Scantling said.

Valdes-Scantling said he followed Allen’s career closely since they both came into the league in 2018 and was excited for the chance to play with him. The receiver also brings plenty of big-game experience, catching a touchdown in last year’s Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.