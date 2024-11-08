Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Bold Statement on Polarizing Aspect of His Game

The Buffalo Bills have stressed to quarterback Josh Allen the need to cut down on the number of hits he takes, but it’s not clear if the message is getting through.

Both general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have said publicly that they want to see Allen playing more carefully when carrying the ball, avoiding the big hits that he often initiates himself on long runs in order to stay healthy for the long term.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week, Allen said he’s not ready to put that aspect of his game away just yet.

Bills QB Feels ‘Good Enough’ to Take Big Hits

When asked by McAfee if he might still be willing to barrel into defenders as he has in the past on runs, Allen said it comes down to how he’s feeling that week. The Bills quarterback has been bothered by a hand injury for much of this season, but said he’s good enough to take some contact in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Depending on the week,” Allen said. “I think body feels good enough to do it this week, if need be.”

The answer may not sit well with some of the top brass in Buffalo. After Allen ran the ball a career-high 124 times in the 2022 season — often taking hits at the end of runs rather than sliding or going out of bounds — Beane said it added up to too much wear and tear on the quarterback.

“The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”

McDermott has relayed similar sentiments, saying over the past few seasons that he wants to see Allen cut down on initiating contact with defenders.

Allen has faced some continued criticism for not going down, though has made more efforts in the last two seasons to avoid hits when he can. Allen is on pace for just 88 rushing attempts this season, which would be a career low. He still remains one of the team’s go-to ballcarriers near the goal line and has three rushing touchdowns this season.

Josh Allen Trying to Cut Down on Mistakes

Allen did say he’s been trying to play more carefully in other aspects, especially turnovers. After throwing 47 total interceptions over the previous three seasons, Allen has just two this year.

The Bills quarterback said he’s been trying harder not to force the ball.

“Making a conscious effort not to not throw interceptions, but to make good decisions with the football and where I’m throwing it,” Allen said.

But Allen also conceded that there’s another factor in his low interceptions this year — luck.

“And honestly, I’ve thrown a few and they’ve just dropped them,” he said. “So I understand that piece too, that sometimes it goes your way and it’s gone our way a couple times.”