Bills Star Josh Allen Makes NFL History With $1.35 Million News

A rare Josh Allen card tied to the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s MVP season delivered a huge result at auction, selling for $1.35 million through Fanatics Collect.

The card, a 2025 Topps Chrome Honors MVP Award Gold NFL Shield Josh Allen Patch Auto 1/1 redemption card, sold on May 22, 2026, with buyer’s premium after 41 bids. The auction result gave Allen’s memorabilia market one of its clearest seven-figure moments since the Bills star won his first NFL MVP award. Fanatics later added that Allen is just the fifth player in NFL history to have a trading card sell for over $1,000,000.

The price is especially notable because the winning bidder did not buy a finished card. According to the Fanatics Collect listing, the auction was for ownership of an item that had not yet been produced. The redemption will be managed through a Topps.com account, with fulfillment and related policies handled through Topps.

That adds an unusual wrinkle to the sale. The buyer paid seven figures for the rights to one of the most important modern Allen cards before the final physical card was delivered.

Josh Allen just became the 5th player in NFL HISTORY to have a trading card sell for $1,000,000+… Pat Mahomes ($4.3M)Tom Brady ($3.8M)Justin Herbert ($1.8M) Joe Burrow ($1.7M)Josh Allen ($1.35M) https://t.co/NEEhahp1bs — Fanatics Collect (@FanaticsCollect) May 22, 2026

Why Josh Allen’s Gold Shield Card Was So Valuable

The card’s value starts with what it represents.

Allen won the 2024 AP NFL Most Valuable Player award, becoming the first Bills player to win the honor since Thurman Thomas. Allen was named MVP at NFL Honors after carrying Buffalo’s offense through the 2024 season.

Because of that MVP honor, Allen was one of only five players included in the NFL Honors Gold Shield program. The group also included the Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The auction listing said Allen had the standard NFL shield on his 2025 jerseys replaced with a special gold one. Each player in the program had just four total Gold Shield cards: three standard game-used Gold Shield cards and one 1-of-1 autographed game-used Gold Shield card.

That makes Allen’s card more than a typical autograph or patch card. It is tied to a specific achievement, a specific season and a visible jersey detail honoring his MVP.

The Auction Result Adds to Allen’s Post-MVP Legacy

For Bills fans, the sale is not just a hobby headline. It is another sign of how Allen’s MVP season changed his place in the football market.

Allen has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars for years, but MVP recognition gave his career a new piece of historical validation. The Associated Press reported that Allen narrowly beat Lamar Jackson in one of the closest MVP races since 2016, after leading Buffalo to another AFC East title.

The Gold Shield card captures that exact moment in Allen’s career. It is not a rookie card, and it is not simply a star-player autograph. It is a card built around the first MVP season of the quarterback who has defined the modern Bills era.

That distinction matters in the card market. Collectors often pay premiums for items that connect directly to milestones, records or awards. In Allen’s case, the gold shield patch gives the card a built-in story: it came from the league’s formal recognition of him as MVP.

Topps’ NFL Return Made the Card Even Bigger

The timing also helped.

Topps returned to NFL trading cards in 2026 for the first time since 2016 after Fanatics Collectibles reached a multiyear agreement with the NFL and NFLPA. The first release under the new deal was 2025 Topps Chrome Football, which included one-of-one Rookie PREM1ERE Patch Autograph Cards and NFL Honors Gold Shield Autograph Cards.

That made Allen’s card one of the headline chase items in a major product launch. Topps described the Gold Shield autograph cards as premium cards featuring game-worn gold shield patches from NFL award winners, with Allen headlining the program as the 2024 MVP.

In other words, this was not just a rare Bills card. It was one of the defining cards in Topps’ return to football.

That context helps explain the $1.35 million result. The card brought together Allen’s MVP season, a one-of-one autograph, game-used memorabilia and a major shift in the NFL card landscape.

For Buffalo fans, it is another reminder of where Allen now sits. His career is no longer being measured only in playoff expectations and AFC title-game debates. His MVP season is already being turned into memorabilia history — and one collector just paid a massive price to own one of the centerpiece artifacts from it.