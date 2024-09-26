Bills QB Josh Allen Clears the Air on ‘Shot’ at Stefon Diggs

Josh Allen said he didn’t intend to take a shot at former Buffalo Bills teammate Stefon Diggs when he praised the unselfishness of this year’s group of wide receivers.

Allen turned heads with the comments after the team’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 23, with many interpreting the praise for the new wide receiving corps as a subtle shot at Diggs.

“You know, it’s a fun and wonderful thing when you have a bunch of guys that don’t care about the stats, they don’t care about the touchdowns, and again, I think throughout practice, we’ve just had this mindset of like, ‘Hey, let’s just do things the right way and find ways to win football games.’ That’s what we’re doing right now,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk.

Some saw the comments as pointed at Diggs and speculation that he was a selfish player during his tenure in Buffalo. Allen, who has only shared praise for Diggs since the wide receiver’s departure in a trade with the Houston Texans this offseason, said his remarks had no hidden meaning.

“I know there’s a lot of people talking out there, again, I’m not trying to tear down anybody,” Allen said, via ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg. “I’ve loved everybody that I’ve played with, and you don’t have to tear other people down to build each other up. And we’re building each other up right now and that’s all we’re trying to do and trying to stay together as a team. We’re really caring about each other and everybody in this building’s got that feeling.”

Josh Allen: ‘I Love 14’

Allen and Diggs appeared to maintain a close and friendly relationship during their four seasons together in Buffalo, though there were some volatile moments on the field. Diggs was seen growing heated with Allen on the sidelines during a 2023 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, sparking speculation that there may be a rift between the pair, but Allen denied any bad blood.

Speaking to reporters this week, Allen reiterated that he still has love for Diggs but is focused on the current team.

“Yeah, and again, I love 14, I still do,” Allen said. “But everyone wants to keep making this thing a thing. We’re so focused on what’s going on inside of our building and that’s the only thing we’re caring about right now.”

Bills Shine With New-Look Offense

The Bills parted ways with both Diggs and No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis this offseason, replacing them with a group of veteran wide receivers and top overall pick Keon Coleman. Led by offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the team has embraced an offense where “everybody eats” — with targets spread out over the entire group rather than concentrated on any one player.

The approach has brought great success so far. The Bills are the league’s highest-scoring team, averaging 37.3 points per game while effectively spreading the ball around. Six different players have caught a touchdown pass so far this year, with five players making at least five receptions.

Diggs has also thrived in Houston this season, making 20 receptions for 164 yards with two touchdowns.