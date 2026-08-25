Bills Make Key Josh Allen Decision Before Steelers Preseason Game

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the 2026 NFL season.

Buffalo will conclude its preseason on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Given that it’s the last game until Week 1 on September 13, there were some thoughts that quarterback Josh Allen could get some snaps in the game.

Yet, before practice began, Bills head coach Joe Brady revealed Allen won’t play on Thursday and may even help the coaching staff call some plays.

“Josh will not be playing Thursday,” Brady said. “I love how he’s spinning it, playing football right now. He’s the leader of our football team. He’ll be right there with me; hopefully I’ll let him call some plays on Thursday. He wants it all the time. Josh is in a really good place.”

Allen ended up playing in just one preseason game for the Bills, and in years past, he never got in any. Yet, he has gotten plenty of snaps in practice and during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns to get him ready.

The Bills will open their NFL season on September 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.

Bills Will Play Some Starters Against Steelers

Although Allen won’t play in the preseason finale against the Steelers, the Bills will play some starters.

Buffalo is trying to figure out some roster decisions ahead of Sunday’s cutdown day, and Brady wants to get a look at some more impact players.

“There will be some guys that are starters who are gonna be playing in the game,” Brady said. “Who that is, that is going to be something we are going to talk about after today’s practice.”

As Brady mentioned, he isn’t sure which starters will play, but some will get in there to get reps. Michael Hoecht seems like a logical player to get snaps, as he’s returning from a torn Achilles, and all the game reps he can get would benefit him.

Josh Allen Backs Ed Oliver Amid Tragedy

After the Bills’ second preseason game, Allen, who didn’t play, wanted to speak to reporters to back Ed Oliver and speak about his tragedy.

Oliver’s two-year-old son passed away after he drowned, and the news was leaked before the defensive lineman could talk about it. That frustrated Allen, who ripped the person who decided to break the news.

“How it came out makes me very, very sad and angry at the same time,” Allen said. “Obviously, very unfortunate what happened, and as a teammate of him, and as someone in this locker room, all we can do is love on him. …

“There’s nothing that you can say to make the situation any better except being there for Ed in whatever way he needs. As a team, we’re going to continue to love up on him. We want to rally around him to let him know that we have his back and we’re here for him however he needs us. But the way that he’s dealt with it has been unbelievable. ”

The Bills have backed Oliver amid the tragedy who has remained with the team.