The Buffalo Bills have high expectations as quarterback Josh Allen heads into his ninth NFL season, and the superstar QB commented on those expectations.

“A lot of new. We’re gonna figure things out. …a lot of new faces, offense, defense, staff-wise. New stadium. New head coach. So, there is a lot of new, and we’re looking forward to getting out there and really learning each other and building that team camaraderie when we go to St. John Fisher in Rochester.

But, yeah, it’s another tough task, but the goal remains the same, and that’s to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York. And we’re going to do everything in our power to make that happen.”

Part of those high expectations also comes with the fact that Allen has a new No. 1 wideout option in DJ Moore, whom the Bills traded a 2026 second-round pick for.

However, it hasn’t been a smooth transition for Moore.

“I mean, it’s gonna be perfect later on, but right now it’s still growing pains,” Moore said. Granted, he’s saying this before training camp has started, so there’s still plenty of time to get acclimated to the Bills’ offense. That said, Fox Sports’ Eric Williams has a promising outlook for the new QB/WR duo in Buffalo.

Bills’ Josh Allen, DJ Moore Receive Promising Outlook Despite Recent News

Williams ranked Josh Allen and DJ Moore as one of the NFL’s top new QB/WR duos, coming in at seven.

“Moore hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2023, but if he can stay healthy, that should change this season. Specifically, Allen will do a good job of getting the ball out quickly in space to Moore, allowing him to create big plays after the catch with his elite ability to make defenders miss in space,” Williams wrote.

When Moore was the featured target in Chicago back in 2023, he had a career year hauling in 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. There shouldn’t be any reason to believe he can’t produce those same numbers with Allen throwing him the ball.

Allen Comments on Moore Joining Him in Buffalo

Despite the growing pains, Josh Allen believes DJ Moore is a ‘seamless fit’ in Buffalo.

“I think what DJ’s gonna bring to us, obviously veteran leadership, he’s been in the league as long as I’ve been in the league and he’s produced at such a high level for the last eight years. Just really getting to know him, we’re locker mates, and to have that relationship that we already have, it’s a pretty seamless fit. I’m excited to continue to get to work with him. He’s going to be a huge help for us this next season and seasons to come.”

It might not be a hot start to the season, but best believe Moore will settle in as the Allen’s top target.