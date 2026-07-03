Bills QB Josh Allen’s $110 Million New Target Predicted to ‘Transform’ Offense

The Buffalo Bills know that without a legitimate, superstar wide receiver, they’re still going to be pretty good. They’re going to make the playoffs. Maybe even win a game.
In 2026, with a new stadium and arguably the NFL’s elite, singular talent in quarterback Josh Allen, that’s just not going to be good enough.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the addition of a legitimate, superstar wide receiver for the Bills in D.J. Moore the one move he “can’t wait” to see play out this season.
“This is part of the reason why we’re excited to see Allen and the Bills operate in training camp,” Knox wrote on July 2. “Another reason is the fact that Allen may finally have a new No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore. Buffalo has lacked a true No. 1 perimeter target since trading away Stefon Diggs two offseasons ago. Allen has regularly made the most of a mediocre receiving corps, but his inability to depend on receivers getting open (and catching the ball) downfield cost the Bills in the playoffs. So, the Bills traded a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. That move might just be enough to transform the offense into a championship-caliber unit.”
Moore signed a 4-year, $110 million contract extension with the Bears in July 2024 coming off a career-high 1,364 yards in 2023 — numbers that dipped to 966 yards in 2024 and 628 yards in 2025.
Despite those frustrating regular-season numbers, Moore was at his best at the most important time of the season. In his 1st 2 career playoff games following the 2025 season, Moore had 11 receptions for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns.
D.J. Moore Reworked Contract for Bills
Moore, 29, did the Bills a solid by reworking his contract just 1 week after the trade, converting approximately $22.5 million of salary into a signing bonus while addiing 1 void year to the end of the deal — a move that cleared up $17.7 million in salary cap space.
“Another high powered offense with not much target competition,” 4th Down Designs wrote on its official X account. “Moore gets the best QB he’s ever played with in Allen.”
Reworking his deal with the Bills is essentially Moore betting on himself to get back to the level he was at with 3 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2019 to 2021 and again with his career year in 2023.
Moore has been durable — he’s only missed 2 games in 8 seasons and none since 2020. If he can show he’s still elite, that could line up with another big payday for the 2018 1st round pick in 2027.
Previous Trade Becoming Infamous in NFL Annals
Moore was part of one of what could end up being one of the worst trades in NFL history in March 2023, when the Carolina Panthers sent Moore to the Bears along with their 2024 1st-round pick, 2023 1st-round pick, 2024 2nd-round pick and 2023 second round pick in exchange for Chicago’s 2023 1st-round pick.
The Panthers used that lone pick — the 2023 No. 1 overall pick — to select quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall. One year later, the Bears took the 2024 1st-round pick obtained from the Panthers to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall.
Young, through his 1st 3 seasons, has been benched multiple times. Williams turned into 1 of the NFL’s most electric quarterbacks in his 2nd season in 2025 and led the Bears to their 1st NFC North Division title since 2018.
Bills QB Josh Allen’s $110 Million New Target Predicted to ‘Transform’ Offense