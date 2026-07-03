Bills QB Josh Allen’s $110 Million New Target Predicted to ‘Transform’ Offense

The Buffalo Bills know that without a legitimate, superstar wide receiver, they’re still going to be pretty good. They’re going to make the playoffs. Maybe even win a game.

In 2026, with a new stadium and arguably the NFL’s elite, singular talent in quarterback Josh Allen, that’s just not going to be good enough.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the addition of a legitimate, superstar wide receiver for the Bills in D.J. Moore the one move he “can’t wait” to see play out this season.

“This is part of the reason why we’re excited to see Allen and the Bills operate in training camp,” Knox wrote on July 2. “Another reason is the fact that Allen may finally have a new No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore. Buffalo has lacked a true No. 1 perimeter target since trading away Stefon Diggs two offseasons ago. Allen has regularly made the most of a mediocre receiving corps, but his inability to depend on receivers getting open (and catching the ball) downfield cost the Bills in the playoffs. So, the Bills traded a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. That move might just be enough to transform the offense into a championship-caliber unit.” Moore signed a 4-year, $110 million contract extension with the Bears in July 2024 coming off a career-high 1,364 yards in 2023 — numbers that dipped to 966 yards in 2024 and 628 yards in 2025. Despite those frustrating regular-season numbers, Moore was at his best at the most important time of the season. In his 1st 2 career playoff games following the 2025 season, Moore had 11 receptions for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns.