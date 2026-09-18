Intriguing Josh Allen News Emerges After Bills-Lions Match

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was on a completely different level against the Detroit Lions, finishing the game with 248 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 72 rushing yards, and another two touchdowns with his legs.

“[We won in a] short week against a really good team who kept us fighting until the last second there,” Allen said after the game.

However, it’s even crazier to think about his performance after hearing what former NFL cornerback and TNF crewmate Richard Sherman said about Allen after the game.

Josh Allen Wasn’t Only Battling Against the Lions

According to Richard Sherman, Josh Allen was playing through the flu against the Lions.

“You’re the first player in NFL history … five TD passes and four rushing touchdowns in the first two games of the season. The league has been around a long time, you have this special start to the season. You were shivering in the hot tub before the game. You’re getting IVs, you don’t want to get admitted but you were having a flu game of your own.”

Allen’s very own flu game and it was an iconic one to say the least, especially considering this was the first Bills’ home game at Highmark Stadium.

Allen responded to Sherman’s comments, saying, “I mean, I’m just trying to do my job.”

Allen Receives Massive Praise After Week 2 Victory

It’s hard to think of a better player in the NFL right now than Josh Allen, and ESPN’s Kevin Clark spoke more on why he believes Allen is an ‘indefensible quarterback’ and the best player on the planet.

“Josh Allen is the best player on the planet right now. What do you do? They were hovering around 60% blitz rate for the entire game, what do you do if you’re Josh Allen? You give it to Dalton Kincaid, or you run it, or you do any number of things. Perfect passer rating when targeting the intermediate part of the field. Didn’t throw an incompletion there all night. It’s hard to say this, but he’s the indefensible quarterback right now.”

A major reason why the Allen and the Bills are off to a hot start could be pointed towards the head coaching change, and left tackle Dion Dawkins sent some praise towards Joe Brady’s way after the win against the Lions.

“We’ve had a defensive coach for so long, like you don’t know. To now have an offensive spear, football is fun. It’s cool right, to have a coach that says, ‘We’re taking the ball first. No matter what. We’re taking the ball first.’ It just puts a different battery in your back right? Like when you come out there and he’s like, ‘No matter what, we’re taking the ball.’ Offense knows, ‘Alright, it’s on us. Let’s get our feet going, come on, come on.’ And then Josh toss that ball to 5 [Joshua Palmer], the energy is just, it’s contagious.”

That’s exactly what you love to hear from a cornerstone of the team, and it’s the reason why the Bills are 2-0 and one of the NFL’s top teams to beat.