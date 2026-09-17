Bills’ Josh Allen Set to Make Heartwarming Gesture During Lions Game

There will be a lot of headlines as the Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Detroit Lions in the organization’s first regular-season game in the new Highmark Stadium, and while most of the attention will be on the stadium, star quarterback Josh Allen will walk in wearing a baseball cap, and it’s not any ordinary cap either.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Allen’s cap is the latest custom New Era design created by a young patient at Buffalo’s Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“This week’s was drawn by an 8-year-old named Jack, who took his inspiration from the thing he loves the most in the world: color,” Schefter wrote. “Fans can purchase Jack’s cap at http://neweracap.com/pages/josh with proceeds benefitting the Patricia Allen Fund.”

It’s a small gesture attached to a very large night, which is how Allen has always been since arriving in Buffalo.

Josh Allen’s ‘Billustration Collection’

This is the second year of Josh Allen’s campaign, and this season will feature new hats designed by kids receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, with Allen set to wear a different one during each of the Bills’ eight home games.

The eight designers this year are Jack, Mason, Charlotte, Isaac, Avery, Amar’e, Killian, Caleb, and Grace, with Jack getting the honor of his hat going first, on one of the biggest Bills’ home games in franchise history with the unveiling of the new stadium.

Billustration raised $140,230 for the hospital last season, and the hope is these hats will continue to help raise money this season with fans having the option to purchase them online and at the Bills’ team shop at Highmark Stadium.

Allen released a statement on continuing the Billustration initiative, saying, “I am incredibly proud of everything last season’s Billustration campaign with New Era achieved and I was eager to bring it back for the 2026 season in response to the demand from fans to get their hands on these special caps. Knowing fans can now collect every design and wear them alongside me all season makes it even more special as we continue to support the Patricia Allen Fund and the amazing care provided at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.”

Bills Will Have Major Advantage Against Lions Amid Injury News in Detroit

The Bills are set to have a major advantage over the Lions, with Detroit suffering two notable injuries on the offensive line.

Starting right tackle Blake Miller (knee) and left guard Christian Mahogany (hip) are both out, meaning the Lions will be down three of their five starting offensive linemen (center Cade Mays suffered an injury during preseason).

It’s the perfect opportunity for Buffalo’s pass rush to wreak havoc on Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff and prevent Detroit from gaining any kind of momentum on offense.

“The environment is going to be outstanding,” Bills head coach Joe Brady said. “I hope that we approach Thursday as it’s the most important game of the season because it’s the next one. If we make it about more than it is, then I’m not doing a good enough job, and usually that’s not going to end with the right result.”