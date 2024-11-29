Hi, Subscriber

Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Share Major Announcement

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen

Getty Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld.

Josh Allen is getting his ring.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is trying to lead his team to a first-ever Super Bowl title but added some personal hardware this week. Allen took to Instagram to announce that he had girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld had gotten engaged.

The pair jointly shared a picture of Allen on one knee beneath a trellis of flowers and surrounded by candles on the ground.

Allen and Steinfeld were apparently able to keep the engagement a secret for a week, with Allen sharing the date of the announcement — Nov. 22 — in the caption for his post.

