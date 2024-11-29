Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Share Major Announcement

Josh Allen is getting his ring.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback is trying to lead his team to a first-ever Super Bowl title but added some personal hardware this week. Allen took to Instagram to announce that he had girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld had gotten engaged.
The pair jointly shared a picture of Allen on one knee beneath a trellis of flowers and surrounded by candles on the ground.
Allen and Steinfeld were apparently able to keep the engagement a secret for a week, with Allen sharing the date of the announcement — Nov. 22 — in the caption for his post.
