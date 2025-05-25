Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld’s Rumored Wedding Date is Just Days Away

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could finally be getting his ring this week.

Allen and girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement last year but have kept details of their ceremony, including the exact date of their wedding, under tight wraps. The couple has shied away from the spotlight as much as possible, but a longtime teammate of Allen may have revealed that the wedding date is coming up in a matter of days.

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Will Be Married by June

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins may have let Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding date slip in an interview in March. Speaking to Kyle Brandt, Dawkins was asked if he had plans to attend any weddings in the offseason and may have revealed that the couple plans to walk the aisle at the end of May.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys, you know he sealed that deal,” Dawkins said. “And soon to come, May 31, it’s happening.”

“and soon to come, may 31!” pic.twitter.com/oAVAcv3lz8 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) March 7, 2025

Dawkins may have walked back his revelation this week, saying in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that he doesn’t know much in the way of details for Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding.

“Is that coming up? I ain’t know nothing about that,” Dawkins said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “I have no idea what’s going on. We’re all here. We’re all here in Buffalo, working out. I’ll give those guys a Facetime call and see how everything is going, but I have no idea. I have no idea.”

“I’m in the fog. I am currently in Orchard Park, and I’m focused on Hallmark, and I’m focused on eating a nice batch of wings today.”

As Dawkins noted, he is one of a handful of current and former players appearing in the team’s Hallmark Channel movie, which began shooting this week. Allen was not listed among those making cameos.

Lull in Offseason Schedule Could Fit Josh Allen’s Wedding

If Dawkins is correct on his original reveal of Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding date, it would seem to fit in the team’s offseason schedule. The Bills have a series of optional offseason practices to end May, but the mandatory portion of minicamp doesn’t start until June 10. It is slated to run for three days, but head coach Sean McDermott in the past has shortened it by canceling the final day.

Though Allen has been a regular participant in optional practices, the team has not pressed players to attend.

Steinfeld also seems to have a quiet portion in her work schedule, having already done the media circuit for her movie “Sinners” back in late April when the movie was released.

Allen and Steinfeld announced their engagement last year, with the Bills quarterback revealing that he popped the question during the team’s bye week in November.

Other details of the wedding have remained closely guarded, including where the pair will tie the knot. Allen and Steinfeld have a home together outside of Buffalo, but the reigning league MVP spends much of his time in the offseason in his native California.