Bills QB Josh Allen’s Couples Halloween Costume With Hailee Steinfeld Goes Viral

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has reached the “coordinated Halloween costume” phase of his relationship with girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld.
Just a few days after the Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks to move to 6-2, Allen and Steinfeld hosted a Halloween party for the other Bills players. The party had a circus theme and the couple dressed up like ringmasters, capturing some viral attention.
Bills Teammates Bond at Halloween Bash
Several other Bills players attended the party with their significant others and many shared pictures of the event on social media. As US Weekly noted, Allen and Steinfeld put a lot of work into the party’s theme.
“Danika Johnson, who is married to Bills defensive lineman Austin Johnson, revealed via her Instagram Story that there were popcorn boxes with cotton candy and rainbow lollipops at each table,” the report noted. “Steinfeld and Allen also had a custom, on-theme menu, complete with cocktails including the ‘Freakshow Fizz’ and ‘Ringleader’s Remedy.’ ”
The party has become something of a tradition for Allen, who also dressed up in couples costumes with his former girlfriend, Brittany Williams. The pair emulated “The Great Gatsby” at the party in 2022, with Williams wearing a vintage dress and Allen a tuxedo.
Hailee Steinfeld Enjoying the Bills’ Season
Allen and Steinfeld have been together since spring 2023 and have grown close in their relationship, with the actress moving into Allen’s Orchard Park home. Before the start of the season, she shared in her Beau Society newsletter that she was excited to watch football again.
“Hi. Ok, so the rumors are true,” Steinfeld wrote. “Football season is back which means a few things. A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17).”
“I had this whole vintage fashion issue written up before Sunday’s home opener, but I spent most of the game thinking about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”
The season has gone well for Allen and the Bills, jumping out to a 6-2 start and a strong lead in the AFC East. Allen has had a stellar season of his own, completing 64.1% of his passes for 1,766 yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception.
Allen’s lone interception came in the team’s 31-10 win over the Seahawks on Sunday, but the quarterback hustled to make the tackle inside the 10-yard line. The defense ended up holding the Seahawks to a field goal.
“That was huge,” Allen said after the game, via ESPN. “I hate throwing turnovers, but I made the tackle. Coach talks about all the time if something like that happens, not to put your head down. Go make a tackle and let your defense come back on the field because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Allen’s strong season is attracting some national attention. As The Athletic’s J.J. Bailey noted, the Bills quarterback has the lead in MVP odds through the first half of the season.
