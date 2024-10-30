Bills QB Josh Allen’s Couples Halloween Costume With Hailee Steinfeld Goes Viral

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has reached the “coordinated Halloween costume” phase of his relationship with girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld.

Just a few days after the Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks to move to 6-2, Allen and Steinfeld hosted a Halloween party for the other Bills players. The party had a circus theme and the couple dressed up like ringmasters, capturing some viral attention.

Bills Teammates Bond at Halloween Bash

Several other Bills players attended the party with their significant others and many shared pictures of the event on social media. As US Weekly noted, Allen and Steinfeld put a lot of work into the party’s theme.

“Danika Johnson, who is married to Bills defensive lineman Austin Johnson, revealed via her Instagram Story that there were popcorn boxes with cotton candy and rainbow lollipops at each table,” the report noted. “Steinfeld and Allen also had a custom, on-theme menu, complete with cocktails including the ‘Freakshow Fizz’ and ‘Ringleader’s Remedy.’ ”

The party has become something of a tradition for Allen, who also dressed up in couples costumes with his former girlfriend, Brittany Williams. The pair emulated “The Great Gatsby” at the party in 2022, with Williams wearing a vintage dress and Allen a tuxedo.

Hailee Steinfeld Enjoying the Bills’ Season

Allen and Steinfeld have been together since spring 2023 and have grown close in their relationship, with the actress moving into Allen’s Orchard Park home. Before the start of the season, she shared in her Beau Society newsletter that she was excited to watch football again.