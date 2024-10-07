Bills Under Fire for Controversial Decision on Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are facing some pressure after deciding to put quarterback Josh Allen back in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans after suffering an apparent head injury — with the team using smelling salts to help Allen get back into the game.

Allen was hurt during the fourth quarter of the 23-20 loss to the Texans on October 6, taking a hard hit after releasing the ball and bouncing his head off the turf. Allen was taken to the sidelines and eventually brought into the medical tent for evaluation, but returned to the field later in the quarter and remained in until the end of the game.

The Bills are facing some mounting criticism for the decision, especially in light of some high-profile head injuries to quarterbacks.

Bills Criticized for Rushing Josh Allen Back Into the Game

Allen’s injury initially appeared serious, with the quarterback ending up face-down on the turf and remaining motionless for a few moments before the team’s medical staff came onto the field to evaluate him. Allen was able to sit up shortly afterward and walked to the sidelines under his own power, initially sitting on the bench before being taken to the medical evaluation tent.

Though backup Mitch Trubisky came in for the first play of the next drive after the Bills forced a turnover, Allen came back in immediately afterward. Before he entered, the CBS broadcast showed a member of the team’s staff administering smelling salts, a mixture of ammonia and other chemicals used to revive patients after injuries or losing consciousness.

Former NFL player turned commentator Emmanuel Acho criticized the team for the decision.

“We all saw Josh Allen seemingly get knocked out, yet they just threw him a smelling salt and right back into the game. As if that was going to undo any head trauma he just suffered,” Acho wrote in a post on X.

https://twitter.com/EmmanuelAcho/status/1843017170303037509

Others criticized the NFL for its concussion protocol, including an initial evaluation by an independent doctor to determine if a player is able to return to the game.

“If they let Josh Allen back into the game after he clearly smashed his head on the turf then the entire concussion process is flawed. He looked like he was out,” wrote former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel in a post on X.

The league had already faced criticism after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a pair of diagnosed concussions during the 2022 season, with what many believed to be another concussion in a game against the Bills that was deemed a back injury.

Josh Allen in the Clear

Despite the criticism, it does not appear that Allen suffered a head injury on the play and may not be in danger of missing time in the coming week. The Bills quarterback told reporters after the game that he took a “big shot to the chest” on the play and rolled his ankle, and head coach Sean McDermott reiterated on Monday that Allen is in the clear.

“Sean McDermott has reiterated that Josh Allen was medically cleared to return yesterday,” reported Alaina Getzenberg in a post on X, adding, “And that he is not in concussion protocol today.”