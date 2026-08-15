Bills Face Concern Over Josh Allen in First Preseason Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a near-perfect performance in the team’s first preseason game, but it was another aspect that left fans worried.

New head coach Joe Brady said before this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers that all of the team’s healthy players would see playing time, including Allen and the first-team offense. While Allen made easy work of the Panthers defense on his two drives before heading to the bench, he also took several hits, raising some worry among fans and reporters.

Josh Allen Dinged Up in Great Performance

Allen looked sharp in his first real action since last year’s playoff loss, completing 6-of-8 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. But he also took several hits, being sacked twice including one that was called back when he took a hit to the facemask.

The hits raised concern for Allen, who underwent surgery on a broken foot after the end of last season.

“Josh Allen has been sacked twice and now DJ Moore just came out of the game with what appeared to be a calf injury,” wrote SI.com reporter Alex Brasky in a post on X. “Playing the starters is going swimmingly for the Bills.”

Some fans questioned whether it was too risky to keep Allen in the game, knowing his tendency to extend plays.

“Alright, get Josh Allen off the field. He doesn’t know how to not play like a maniac,” wrote one person in a post on X.

Brady had already warned that he hoped Allen would stay safe, but said he still wanted the quarterback to play at his best.

“I would hope that he’s mindful of [it being the preseason], but I want him to be competitive and be Josh Allen,” Brady said earlier in the week, via NBC Sports. “I hope everybody else kind of embraces that same mindset — wake up and let’s go play some football.”

Allen ultimately left the game unscathed, leading in the first quarter and cheering on his team from the sidelines.

Josh Allen Earns Praise for Stadium’s First Touchdown

Allen looked sharp to end off the second drive, throwing the first touchdown in the new Highmark Stadium. The Bills quarterback scrambled to evade pressure near the goal line, finding third-year wide receiver Keon Coleman open in the end zone.

SI.com reporter Mike Moraitis added that Allen appeared to be building some good rapport with new wide receiver DJ Moore, who is expected to be the team’s No. 1 target this season.

“In all, Moore recorded three receptions for 61 yards on four targets and looked to be on the same page with Allen, which amounts to a very promising sign for the duo,” Moraitis wrote.

“The showing from Allen and Moore was a continuation of what we’ve seen during training camp, where the pair have displayed a strong connection with one another. With Moore set to serve as the Bills’ No. 1 wide receiver in 2026, his chemistry with Allen is going to be crucial. So far, it looks like Allen and Moore won’t have any issues in that department.”