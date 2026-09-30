Josh Allen Sends Blunt Message on New Injury Days Before Patriots-Bills Game

There has been plenty of speculation that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a new knee injury sustained in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots, Allen did not exactly deny being a bit banged up.

Allen admitted to being a bit “sick” given he enjoys the pain associated with playing football. The Bills quarterback also revealed that he needs to do a better job of avoiding hits during games.

“I guess I’m a little sick because I do love this game,” Allen told reporters on September 30, 2026. “I love everything about it. I do enjoy waking up on a Tuesday feeling extremely sore, especially after a win.

“It means that you did what you could do and found a way to win a football game. You’re always going to feel more sore after the losses. But it does kind of put things in perspective,” Allen added.

“When you do feel good, you feel that much better.”

Bills QB Josh Allen on Injury: ‘I Know I Have to Limit Those Hits’

It is worth noting that the Bills have been coy about Allen’s mysterious injury. The quarterback is not listed on the Bills injury report.

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Allen admitted that the hits are starting to add up, which is not exactly a good sign less than one month into the NFL season.

“Those sneaks aren’t as glamorous as everyone thinks they are,” Allen noted. “You’re putting yourself up to getting some nice little hits on you there.

“And I know that to do this as well as I want to play and to play as long as I want to play, I know that I have to limit those hits,” Allen continued.

“And I haven’t been doing a great job of that early on this season. So just finding ways to, again, take those hits off me and getting touchdowns to other guys.”

Bills HC Joe Brady Hinted of Changing Play Calls Amid Josh Allen’s Rumored Injury

Bills head coach Joe Brady indicated that he is “not concerned” about Allen’s injury. The coach also admitted that the team may need to be a bit more careful on the offensive play calls.

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“When I say he’s banged up, everybody’s banged up the day after the game,” Brady said of Allen, per Sports Illustrated. “That’s like not, hey, this guy can’t walk … I think it’s just part of the NFL.

“I’d love for him to not take some of the hits. He’s a competitor, and I have to take that into consideration with some play calling as well.”