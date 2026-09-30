Josh Allen Injury Update: Joe Brady Addresses Reports Before Patriots Game

Buffalo Bills coach Joe Brady downplayed concern over Josh Allen‘s knee Wednesday, days after a helmet shot left the MVP quarterback limping.

Brady never specifically denied that Allen is hurt, and with no Week 4 injury report filed as of Wednesday prior to team practice, Allen’s status for Buffalo’s Sunday matchup with the New England Patriots remains a question.

Allen was later seen practicing with the team on Wednesday, according to WKBW sports director Matthew Bové.

Allen absorbed a helmet to the outside of his left knee with 9:46 remaining in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. He stayed in the game despite displaying obvious pain.

Buffalo’s passing attack labored most of the afternoon. Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, leaving the offense to lean on running back James Cook’s 154 rushing yards and a takeaway-heavy defense.

Josh Allen’s Injury and the Bills’ Response

Cameras caught Allen limping after the final whistle and favoring the leg, and a separate clip from the locker room showed him wincing on a step backward during Brady’s postgame speech. The Bills issued no announcement of a significant injury, and Allen did not describe a scare during his own media availability.

“Josh is always a little sore the day after the game, but I’m never usually concerned about him,” Brady said Monday, according to EssentiallySports. The comment is a general reassurance, not a specific denial that Allen is hurt, and Brady added that medical staff would see how players’ bumps and bruises progressed over the following days.

On Wednesday, asked again about a potential injury, Brady said, “I’m not concerned with Josh.” Neither comment amounts to a declaration that Allen is healthy, and the coach has offered no specifics on the knee itself.

Josh Allen Injury Report Before Patriots Game

Allen’s most recent designation remained questionable, tied to the prior week’s tracking, rather than a new Week 4 filing, according to Legion Report. The team’s own site has said further clarity would come once practice reports began circulating, since Brady rarely details injuries at the podium.

Outside opinions diverge. Dr. David Chao, evaluating the film for Sports Injury Central, called it a likely contusion rather than a structural tear, pointing out that Allen’s foot wasn’t planted when the hit landed. Chao does not expect the injury to cost Allen time, citing the quarterback’s track record of playing through pain.

A second physician, Dr. Jesse Morse, was less convinced, projecting a possible Grade 2 MCL sprain and writing online that the Bills “probably won’t admit it, but that’s okay.”

The 30-year-old Allen hasn’t missed a regular-season start since a 2018 rookie-year elbow injury, a streak that has carried him through a fractured hand, a shoulder stinger and a broken foot in recent seasons.

Buffalo is 3-0 and hosts New England at Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Allen’s official Week 4 status should emerge as the Bills release their full practice report.