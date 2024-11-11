Bills QB Josh Allen Issues 3-Word Statement on His Mistakes

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was careful with the football through the start of the year, going through the first seven games of the season without throwing an interception, but has encountered some troubles recently.

Allen has thrown four interceptions through the team’s last three games, including two in a 30-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 10. Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen delivered a stern message on his own play and the need to cut back on mistakes.

“Can’t have that,” Allen said of his interceptions.

Josh Allen Praised for ‘Brilliant’ Moments

Despite the two interceptions, Allen was otherwise sharp as the Bills jumped out to their best start since the 1993 season. He went 22-of-37 passing for 280 yards, adding eight rushes for 50 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted that Allen had some “brilliant” moments, including a scramble that led to a 44-yard completion to wide receiver Mack Hollins late in the first half, leading to a Bills field goal.

Hollins told reporters after the game that he knows a play is never dead as long as Allen has the ball.

“Obviously, [Allen] wanted to scramble, which is what Josh is really good at, so I know the play’s not dead,” Hollins said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “He threw it and then couldn’t see it at all, but I said if I can slide and get some more time to find it again, I wish it wasn’t sunny. I probably could have scored on it, but then just always knowing the situation [in a two-minute drill].”

Buscaglia also added some context to Allen’s interceptions, pointing out that neither was entirely on him.

“On the surface, one of the two interceptions looked like a horrible throw that fell well short of the intended target, but the replays clearly showed Allen’s shoulder was hit during his throwing motion, which likely threw off the trajectory of the pass,” Buscaglia wrote. “Those types of things happen from time to time in the NFL, and he’s been pretty fortunate that it hasn’t happened more often this season.”

Bills Overcome Mistakes in Big Win

The Bills were able to overcome the interceptions thanks in part to an aggressive defense, one that picked off Colts quarterback Joe Flacco three times, with cornerback Taron Johnson returning one for a touchdown. The Bills also sacked Flacco four times and forced a fumble from the quarterback that led to points for the Bills.

“I thought the defense, the takeaways was a big-time difference in the game,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game. “I think they’re just a very competitive group, they take a lot of pride in not letting each other down.”

The Bills offense topped 30 points for the fourth consecutive game.

The win gave the Bills a big boost in an otherwise floundering division, moving them five games ahead of the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. The Bills will now have a strong chance to clinch the division before the end of November and will have a chance to make up ground on conference-leading Kansas City Chiefs when the teams face off in Buffalo next week.