Bills’ Josh Allen Breaks 37 Year Drought In Historic MVP Win

Josh Allen
Getty
Josh Allen

After years of being doubted, overlooked, and never quite making it, Josh Allen finally won his coveted prize:

The Supe – MVP.

Not quite the grand trophy he desires, and certainly not one that will take the sting off the Buffalo Bills‘ latest inch-close, crushing defeat to the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs – making them 0-4 against them in postseason despite dominating them 4-1 in the regular season in the Mahomes/Allen era.

However, this will undoubtedly still be a pleasant, if small, consolation prize for a quarterback who has has long been in contention for the award, and finally gains recognition for his consistently impressive regular (and post) season performances.

Josh Allen Wins Historical MVP

What’s more, Allen’s win is truly a remarkable one, coming from behind as the underdog, as many believed Lamar Jackson was set to win his 3rd award after being named 1st team All Pro earlier this year ahead of Allen.

In fact, this win is actually a historic one, as the last stand alone QB to win the MVP without being selected to the 1st All Pro team was John Elway back in 1987.

As Schefter notes, the Steve McNair also won the award in 2003, despite not making the 1st team, but shared it with Peyton Manning that year.

Allen also had the rather nice additional benefit of pocketing a cool $1.5 million bonus as reward for attaining the main prize at Thursday’s NFL Honors.

Was Allen The Right Choice For MVP

Allen edged out Jackson in a super tight, 27 – 23 vote – one of the closest in recent memory – and in pre-emptively responding to some of the expected backlash from the public, the Associated Press (AP) released the selections of each individual voter.

This also lead to the discovery of a certain AP member and MVP voter, Jim Miller, who inexplicably put Jackson as the 4th name on his ballot – which had fans and media members in uproar.

In reality – pure stat followers believed Lamar was the clear choice, but the tale of the tape shows a far different, with many of Allen’s game-saving, miraculous plays unable to be translated into pure numerical form.

Although, one can equally question whether in a world in which Lamar does not already own two MVP trophies, he ends up getting the nod over Allen.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

