Bills Announce Historic Josh Allen News Minutes After Win vs. Texans

It was quite the ending for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the star’s touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer proved to be the game winner against the Houston Texans in Week 1. The play allowed Allen to continue making NFL history.

More importantly, it helped the Bills begin the NFL season 1-0. It marked Allen’s 26th game-winning drive in either the fourth quarter or overtime, which is the most of any quarterback in the league since 2018.

“Josh Allen recorded his 26th career game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most in the NFL since entering the league in 2018,” the Bills announced in a September 13, message on X.

Allen’s play also helped Joe Brady earn his first win as the Bills head coach.

Here’s what you need to know about Allen and the Bills after Buffalo’s big win over the Texans.

Bills QB Josh Allen Notched 1st Ever Road Win vs. Texans

The victory also marked Allen’s first road win at Houston of his NFL career. Allen posted four total touchdowns, including two rushing TDs, which also made NFL history.

“Josh Allen had his 9th career game with 2 pass TD and 2 rush TD Sunday, 5 more than any other player in NFL history,” ESPN’s Insights account revealed on X.

“Allen matched a career-high with 11 completions of more than 10 air yards in the win, going 11-of-15 for 286 yards and 2 TD on those throws.”

Allen threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes. The star quarterback also added 23 rushing yards and two 2 TDs on the ground.



Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Makes History With 5 Receptions for 130 Yards vs. Texans

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid joined Allen in making history. Kincaid posted five catches for 130 yards against the Texans in Week 1.

“Dalton Kincaid’s 130 receiving yards are the most by a Bills player in a Week 1 game since Eric Moulds recorded 147 yards in 1999,” the Bills revealed on X.

There is little time for celebration as the Bills have a quick turnaround. Buffalo hosts the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

Bills HC Joe Brady After Win vs. Texans: ‘I Live for Those Moments’

It was a thrilling start for Brady as an NFL head coach. While fans may have been stressed by the close game, Brady admitted that he loved being in the moment with the Bills players.

“But like I live for those moments,” Brady told reporters on September 13. “I love it. I looked at the whole o-line, I was like, this is perfect. You don’t want to shy away from those moments.

“And look, I’m not playing the game, right? It’s very easy for me to be like I love this and I’m not getting hit by a 300 pounder. But that’s why I coach. I coach for those critical moments.”