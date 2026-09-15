Josh Allen’s Personal News Emerges Days Before Lions-Bills Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is attempting to make a change in his life off the field as the star is in his second year of marriage to wife, Hailee Steinfeld. Allen is pushing to sell his California bachelor pad and is now slashing the price in an attempt to find a buyer.

The Bills star just cut the asking price down by a massive $500,000, per Realtor.com.

“Mere weeks after tying the knot, Allen listed his four-bedroom, three-bathroom Dana Point home, which has served as his bachelor pad since 2023, for $8.5 million,” Realtor.com’s Kelsi Karruli detailed in a September 14, 2026, story titled, “EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Trims Over Half a Million Dollars From His California Bachelor Pad.”

“The property was then swiped off the market in Jan. 2026, until now. Allen has relisted the home and reduced the asking price to $7.95 million, Realtor.com can exclusively reveal.”

Josh Allen & Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Split Time Between Orchard Park, New York & Encino, California

The news comes as Allen and Steinfield split time between Orchard Park, New York and Encino, California. Allen continues to look for a buyer as the quarterback has a new life with Steinfield.

“The sporting sensation also boasts another very sizable dwelling much closer to the Buffalo Bills’ training ground and stadium: a custom-built megamansion that he had erected on a plot of land he snapped up in 2021 for the relatively low price of $500,000,” Karruli added.

“Located in the tony community of Orchard Park, approximately eight minutes from Highmark Stadium, the home features a stunning swimming pool, pool house, and a private sports court that can be used for both basketball and tennis.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Slashed Price of California Home by More Than $500,000

So, what is the buyer getting for the new asking price of $7.95 million? Think mansion that is in walking distance to the beach.

Allen initially purchased the home for $7.2 million in 2023, per MansionGlobal.com’s Casey Farmer.

“Built in 1962, the single-level midcentury home sits in the gated community of Monarch Bay, about a half-mile from the beach,” Farmer noted in a September 14, article titled, “Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Lists Southern California Home for Nearly $8 Million.” “It stands on a quarter-acre lot, making it one of the neighborhood’s largest properties …

“… Across the home’s 2,800 square feet, there’s a family room with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room and a kitchen with quartz countertops. There are four bedrooms, which include a primary suite with a sitting area and sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard.”

Lions vs. Bills: Buffalo Is a 4.5-Point Favorite Against Detroit in NFL Odds

On the field, Allen is off to a strong start by securing his first-ever road win against the Houston Texans. The Bills face another challenging test against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Buffalo needed a late touchdown pass from Allen to seal the comeback victory over Houston.

“Hey, it’s football. What can I say? Sometimes the ball bounces your way,” Allen remarked, per Yahoo Sports.

The Bills are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lions on Thursday Night Football, per DraftKings.