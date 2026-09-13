Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Exciting News Before Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills kick off the 2026 NFL season on the road against the Houston Texans on September 13. While Bills quarterback Josh Allen has historically struggled in Houston, he’s looking forward to a fresh start in Week 1.

“Every game has its own flow, got your own situations that you’ve got to handle and take care of,” Allen said. “They’ve had some really good defenses in the past, and it’s no different now.

“But, obviously, I want to go out there and want to play the best that I can play and want to help our team win a football game. That’s all that it comes down to, whether it’s me completing 30 balls or handing it off 40 times.

“Whatever it takes for us to win this game is what I’m willing to do. They’re going to make it tough for us.”

Cheering on the Bills on Sunday are Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld and their baby girl, Harper. Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress announced the birth of their first child together in April.

Allen gushed over his wife and daughter and how they’re his “why” just before the Bills-Texans game.

While the 2024 league MVP and Steinfeld are hands-on parents, they both remain incredibly busy with their respective careers. Steinfeld had a busy weekend in New York City, hosting an event with Estée Lauder as the new face of their Glimmer fragrance.

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Is Hosting an Emmys Watch Party From Home

In the latest issue of her newsletter, Beau Society, she announced some exciting news. She wrote, “On Monday, I’m doing a Live Broadcast for the Emmys! I’ll be at home on my couch (with a bowl of popcorn and m&ms), watching the show and chatting about it with TV and fashion experts, including Evan Ross Katz and Gabriella Karefa Johnson!”

The 78th annual Emmys kick off on September 14 at 8 p.m. EST. No word yet on whether Allen will make a surprise appearance as he did on tennis star Jessica Pegula’s podcast last week.

Steinfeld also gushed about her “magical” night in Manhattan before the Bills-Texans game. “I got to see a few dear friends, some I haven’t hugged in many months. And let me tell you, Estée Lauder knows how to throw a party!!!” she wrote.

“I enjoyed teeny macarons, mini pink frosted donuts, and an emergency slice of L’Industrie pizza that I housed on my way to the airport (better late than never!). One of the most special parts of the night, one that I keep thinking about, was getting the chance to connect with Beau Society readers in person!!…

“When I got home, I told Josh that meeting Beau readers felt like meeting new friends. The conversation just flowed so naturally. I love this newsletter so much, but nothing replaces being in community IRL!”

Hailee Steinfeld Gave Josh Allen the Sweetest Compliment While Discussing Her Favorite Smells

Steinfeld opened up about her new gig with Estée Lauder in Beau Society last month. “Through working with Estée Lauder on Glimmer — which I can’t wait for you to smell! I’ve been reminded of how powerful scent is. We all carry these unique, personal scent stories with us: they get encoded in our DNA.”

When defining what love smells like, she simply answered, “Josh.” She remembers the smells of the day Allen proposed in Malibu, “Humid air, ocean, the kind of air that leaves your hair with the perfect touch of frizz. (And champagne bubbles.)”

Steinfeld described the scent of their wedding day in Santa Barbara as “rose gardens, lemons, and bougainvillea — which are scentless.” As for their daughter, “Everything. She’s indescribable perfection.”