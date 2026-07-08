Josh Allen Opens Up About Bills’ Next Chapter Following Sean McDermott’s Firing

The Bills are implementing several changes this offseason. One significant change is their new stadium: Buffalo will move into the open-air Highmark Stadium this fall. Additionally, the team decided to part ways with head coach Sean McDermott and promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the role.

A lot of people were shocked that the Bills finally moved on from McDermott after not making the Super Bowl for another season. Quarterback Josh Allen felt that a change was needed at head coach, even with the new stadium coming.

Allen had an exclusive interview with People.com’s Natasha Dye, in which he shared several ways his life has improved since becoming a father in April. He also talked about the new stadium and the new head coach.

“Allen says he thinks ‘the fans are going to absolutely love’ the new stadium and he’s ‘excited for new memories, and a new, fresh vibe’ there,” Allen said on Wednesday, via Natasha Dye. “‘We’ve obviously got a new head coach, and so to have those memories being made in a new spot — and I think change is needed sometimes, especially when we’ve been close in the past, even going back to 20-ish, 30-ish years ago, just how close the Bills have been to winning a Super Bowl — I think this is kind of a switch that was necessary and I’m very excited.'”

The Bills Made a Big Decision Moving on From McDermott

It might have seemed a little harsh that the Bills fired McDermott after leading them to the postseason in eight of his nine seasons in Buffalo, but he could not get the Bills to the Super Bowl, no matter how hard he tried.

In any big postseason game, the Bills would come up short; losing to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round this past season was the final straw.

The Bills had a clear path to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have knocked the Bills out of the playoffs four times since 2020, were not in the playoffs this year. Additionally, the Baltimore Ravens, who have also been a strong team over the last eight years, did not make the postseason. Even though Buffalo wasn’t the No. 1 seed, it was the favorite to win the conference.

However, a loss to the Broncos in overtime significantly altered the Bills’ future. The Bills knew they couldn’t have McDermott run the team any longer. Buffalo had to make a big change, and it wasn’t moving on from Allen.

Buffalo Will Open Its Stadium in Week 2

The Bills will have a new head coach and stadium this season. Buffalo will have a chance to showcase its new stadium in the preseason, but the official regular season opener won’t be until Week 2.

Buffalo will host the Detroit Lions on “Thursday Night Football” giving the entire country a chance to see the new stadium all at once.

The Bills vs. Lions game could also be a Super Bowl preview, as both teams may be among the best in the NFL this season.