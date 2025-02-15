Josh Allen Isn’t Going To Beat Patrick Mahomes, but the Resources the Bills Should Go After Can

Former Alabama football coach Bear Bryant once said, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships.” And 40 years later, that statement is still valid in the sport today.

Bryant was a six-time winning national championship coach with the Crimson Tide and knew a thing or two about what it takes to reach the mountaintop.

College football is a little different regarding how to win compared to the NFL, but at the end of the day, it’s still the same game, and the most important things don’t change.

Great football teams at any level have amazing head coaches and quarterbacks, but they also have a championship-winning defense.

Defense Still Wins Titles

Ohio State won the college football national championship four weeks ago, and all the talk was about their remarkable wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith.

In reality, Buckeye’s defense was the best in all of college football, ranked No. 1 in total defense.

Ohio State won the title because of its defensive line’s performance in critical moments, like pass rusher Jack Sawyer making a significant goal line stand against Texas in the semifinals, strip-sacking quarterback Quinn Ewers, returning it 83 yards for a score.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive line did the same thing in the Super Bowl last week, getting to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times without ever sending a blitz.

Philadelphia would send four pass rushers every play, and most of the time, they were in the face of Mahomes within seconds.

The 29-year-old quarterback could not see where he was throwing, so he threw two critical interceptions, one for a score and the other on his 10-yard line, which set up another touchdown.

Heading into the Super Bowl, nobody wanted to pick against Mahomes. Eight of the nine writers from Yahoo Sports picked Kansas City to win the game, and the only one who chose the Eagles was Frank Schwab.

Nobody Wanted To Look Past Quarterback

The world picked the Chiefs because they have won three Super Bowls in the last five years and have one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Philadelphia has a solid quarterback in Jalen Hurts, but nowhere near Mahomes’s level.

With the NFL being such a quarterback-driven league, nobody wanted to look past the position and realize the Eagles are better than the Chiefs at almost everything else

The most significant mismatch heading into the game was the Chiefs offensive line and the Eagles defensive line.

Kansas City was holding their offensive line together with duct tape. Left guard Joe Thuney was playing left tackle and would have his hands full on the edge.

The Chief’s offensive line had zero answers for Philadelphia’s pass rush, and it’s time to stop worrying about the quarterback that goes up against Mahomes and pay attention to the defense.

It’s Now Time For The Bills To Go All In Upfront

It’s no secret that the Buffalo Bills’s signal caller, Josh Allen, is the second-best in the sport, but he had failed to beat Mahomes in the postseason, losing all four games.

Allen averages 259.8 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception in his four playoff games against the Chiefs.

Has Allen been perfect? No, but he’s not the reason why Buffalo can’t get over the hump of beating Kansas City.

Anytime Mahomes needs a big play late in the game against the Bills, he finds a way to do it, and Buffalo’s got to figure out how to get a pass rush going like the Eagles had in the Super Bowl.

What Philadelphia did against Mahomes was incredible, and not many teams will be able to rush the passer without ever sending a blitz.

The Bills don’t have to be perfect on the defensive line, but they have to invest more upfront this offseason through free agency and the draft.

Follow The Blueprint

There’s been a blueprint for the last few seasons on how to beat Mahomes in the playoffs, and Tamap did it four years ago in the Super Bowl, getting to Mahomes against a shaky offensive line.

After that season, Kansas City returned to the lab and redid their offensive line, but they didn’t figure it out in one year.

It took the Chiefs about two offseasons to rebuild their offensive line, and during that period, they didn’t reach the Super Bowl.

Kansas City is looking at a rebuild up front, and the Bills must capitalize on this.

There aren’t many years where the Chiefs are rebuilding, and this coming season will be one of them.

Instead of spending resources this offseason on getting a No. 1 receiver for Allen, Buffalo needs to dump its money and draft picks to strengthen the defensive front seven to attack the Chiefs’ biggest weakness.