Bills QB Josh Allen Puts Team on Notice Before Dolphins Game

The Buffalo Bills are riding high after their third consecutive win, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 31-10 in Week 8.

After an uneven start to the season, the Bills sit four games ahead in first place of the AFC East. In Week 9, the Bills return to Highmark Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo already defeated the Dolphins 31-10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2 and they’re considered 6.5-point favorites to beat them again. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not sleeping on the Dolphins. He wants to sweep Miami this season.

“A head start definitely helps. But not getting complacent and not just sitting here saying things are taken care of because they’re not.” Allen told reporters of the Bills standings on Oct 30.

“There’s a lot of football left in the season. Anything can happen, and we got to keep our foot to the gas.”

Miami sits in third place in the division with a 2-5 record. But with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s return, he missed several games after suffering a concussion against Buffalo, Allen isn’t paying attention to those numbers.

“Make no mistake about it, they’re a really good football team,” the 28-year-old said. “I know their record doesn’t indicate it, but they’re playing really good football right now. So, we got to be ready for whatever they can throw at us. Got to have a good week of practice and, again, make adjustments in-game and go from there.”

Unfortunately for Miami, Bills QB Josh Allen Thrives Against the Dolphins

Allen’s performance this season has already made him a strong MVP candidate. His 107.6 passer rating throughout the first games leads the league, Bills insider Chris Brown reported.

However, Allen seems to turn into Superman against the Dolphins, especially at home. At Highmark Stadium, the Bills are 3-0 this season, and his passer rating jumps to 132.8.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported, “His 21 passing touchdowns in seven home games versus the Dolphins in his career are by far the most by a quarterback versus a single opponent at home (seven more than next closest).”

On the other hand, the Bills’ defense appears to be Tagovailoa’s kryptonite. His 10 career interceptions against Buffalo double that of any other opponent.

Josh Allen & The Bills Look to Shake Off A November Slump



Thus far this season, the Bills are 3-0 at home, however, the team has a history of losing steam in November. Last season, the Bills went 1-3 in November. SB Nation’s Corey Giacovelli pointed out that Buffalo hasn’t had a winning record during this month since 2020.

After facing the Dolphins, the Bills travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. Buffalo returns home in Week 11 for a showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that remains undefeated heading into Week 9.

News 8’s AJ Feldman also pointed out a weird stat for the Bills that’s a bit concerning. Buffalo seems to struggle after Daylight Saving Time ends, which is this Sunday.

After the clocks fell back an hour last year, Allen and Co. lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2022, the New York Jets defeated Buffalo. And in 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars eked out a 9-6 win after Daylight Saving Time. Looks like 2024 is the perfect time to break out of that rut.