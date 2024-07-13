Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals What Would Make Him ‘Retire Tomorrow’

Josh Allen has already put together a magnificent career with the Buffalo Bills, but said he would be willing to trade it in tomorrow for a Super Bowl.

Allen made an appearance on Pardon My Take and was asked if he would retire in the hypothetical that it would guarantee a Super Bowl win for the Bills franchise. Allen did not hesitate in his response.

“If that’s what it took, I would do it,” Allen said. “Yeah, I would do it.”

Josh Allen ‘Badly’ Wants Super Bowl for Bills Fans

This is not the first time that Allen has expressed his deep desire to bring a Super Bowl to the franchise and its long-suffering fans. Speaking to reporters in May 2023, Allen acknowledged that there could be a short window of opportunity to win a title and he wanted to seize it.

“I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo, and I just don’t want anything to get in the way of allowing me to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team,” Allen said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Allen said at the time that he wanted to improve in whatever ways the team needed to get over the hump and win a franchise-first Super Bowl title.

“I want to give everything that I have for as long as I play,” Allen said. “I’m not saying that I haven’t done that in the past, but there’s always new ways that I can find to get better, and not being complacent with what I’m doing on the field, understanding that there’s a lot of plays that we left out there. And you know, statistically, you look at it, we were top three, four [in] offense in the league last year, and it wasn’t good enough. So, just losing the playoffs isn’t fun, you know?”

Bills Change Course After Playoff Heartbreak

The Bills have changed significantly since Allen first made that statement last offseason. After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round for the third year out of four, the Bills overhauled both their offense and defense.

The team parted ways with both top wide receivers, trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and letting Gabe Davis leave in free agency. They also released a number of key veteran players to save cap space, cutting center Mitch Morse, safety Jordan Poyer, and cornerback Tre’Davious White among others.

The Bills infused some youth on offense, using their top draft pick to land wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Allen said he has to roll with the changes.

“You know, we’ve made a lot of changes this offseason, lost a lot of veteran leadership, Stef being one of them. I guess that’s the nature of the business,” Allen said, via CBS Sports. “And going into Year 7 now, it’s just kind of is what it is. I don’t get paid to make changes on the team. I get paid to be the best quarterback that I can be and try to lead the guys on this team.”