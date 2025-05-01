Josh Allen Reveals Why He’s ‘So Proud’ of Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is engaged to one of the most popular up-and-coming actresses out there, Hailee Steinfeld. Her latest flick is a massive hit in “Sinners,” which has currently grossed $163 million worldwide, according to The Numbers, since being released on April 17. The film has made $123.2 million domestically and $39.8 million internationally, and it keeps climbing.

Allen is proud of his gal, and he’s making his thoughts clear on how he feels about her latest performance.

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Talks ‘Sinners’

During an April 22 media appearance with the Buffalo Bills, Allen was asked for his thoughts on Steinfeld’s performance in “Sinners.” He left no doubt about what he thought.

“It was awesome,” Allen said. “It was a different world, a very cool experience. I’m so excited for her and so proud of her, and it’s getting some great reviews. It’s a fantastic movie, so go watch it.”

He continued to gush over his lady’s career, stating, “I’m just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. That was her moment and I’m so glad she got to shine.”

Bills Get A+ Grade for 2025 NFL Draft

While Steinfeld is getting praise from Allen for her “Sinners” performance, the Buffalo Bills are also getting kind words about their 2025 NFL Draft picks. NFL expert and analyst Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports gave the Bills an A+ for their 2025 NFL draft choices.

“Maxwell Hairston reminds me of Devon Witherspoon in that he may be undersized, but he plays much bigger than that,” he stated in a feature about all of the team’s draft choices. “He battled a shoulder injury last season, but when he’s healthy he’s as close as you’ll get to a lockdown corner in today’s NFL. Hairston, who ran a 4.28-second (!!) 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, will have a chance to win the Day 1 starting job.”

Regarding the best value for the Bills, “Ten months ago, we were talking about Deone Walker as a first-round pick, and possibly top-15 talent. He battled a back injury in 2024 and his play suffered. But you’re not going to find a 6-foot-7, 330-pound athletic defensive lineman just walking around looking for work. If Walker is healthy and locked in, we could end up looking back at this being one of the best players in this class.”

The most surprising pick, he believes, was ticket end Jackson Hawes, stating, “On the surface, you might wonder why the Bills need another tight end, but Jackson Hawes was the best blocking tight end in the class. I had a fifth-round grade on him, so to get him in Round 6 provides some value, too.”

Meanwhile, Rob Rang of Fox Sports commented, “I love Buffalo’s bet on the speed and playmaking of cornerback Maxwell Hairston, as the Bills needed more game-breaking ability on the defensive side of the ball. GM Brandon Beane could have stuck to the “same old” Bills formula of drafting good, physical players, but Hairston is a gamble that could be the finishing touch needed for a Super Bowl run.”