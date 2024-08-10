Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Honest About Team’s Offense After Stefon Diggs

After the Buffalo Bills traded top wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans this offseason, quarterback Josh Allen is ready to look ahead rather than back.

Ahead of the team’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on August 10, Allen was asked whether he missed Diggs on the field. The Bills quarterback admitted that he would miss the intensity that the All-Pro receiver brought to the offense but added that he’s happy with what the team has put together after his departure.

“I think Stef’s a great player, and what he brought to this team was special,” Allen said, via the team’s official website. “So, ‘miss’ is, I don’t know if I’d say ‘miss,’ he was a guy that was reliable, you could look to. He’s going to have the juice each and every day — I’m sure he’s bringing it over there in Houston. So definitely, you can’t say that you don’t miss that. But I am very happy with what we have going on here and how hard the guys have been working.”

Bills Bring New Look After Stefon Diggs Trade

The Bills made some big changes on offense after trading Diggs and losing No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency. The team brought on a trio of veteran wide receivers — Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Chase Claypool — and used their top draft pick on receiver Keon Coleman.

Allen admitted that it would be difficult to fully fill the void left by Diggs, but said he has been impressed by the work ethic from the entire group of wide receivers so far this offseason.