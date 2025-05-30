Josh Allen Turns Heads First Day Back With the Bills

As the new season slowly approaches, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for what they hope will take them to the final game and finally win them the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Quarterback Josh Allen is a bright spot for the team, and the MVP-winning signal-caller is proving that he’s all in for the 2025 season.

Even with his busy wedding planning and preparations, Allen was at the Buffalo Bills’ OTAs this week, the team’s Organized Team Activities, and his presence shows how committed his is to this team. A total of 20 NFL teams kicked off OTAs on Tuesday, May 27, and five more started on Wednesday, May 28.

Allen also drew attention in some clips the Bills shared of him online, in a good way.

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen at OTAs

The Bills shared some photos of Allen at the OTAs on Tuesday and captioned the post, “Vinsanity.” In the photos, Allen is seen sporting his No. 17 red practice jersey and looks ready to rock.

Followers commented on the photos, most of them all in on Allen and giving him big props. One video on X that particularly caught attention shows Allen throwing the football to an unknown target.

“I’ve seen enough, 2nd MVP season on the way,” one follower stated. “I believe you mean MVP,” another said.

In an Instagram post, Allen also is seen with partial Bills owner Vince Carter.

“Vince Carter partly owns my football team. That gets me going man,” one follower stated.

“Love seeing Vince Tracy and Jozy thrive in the next stage of their careers,” another said.

“Half man half amazing it’s only right for him to be with the football version,” another commented.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is No. 1

Allen is the newest MVP, so he already has wind on his back going into the new season. Now, in a May 7 feature from Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Brad Gagnon ranks Allen the No. 1 best quarterback in the NFL. Would you expect anything less?

In the feature, Gagnon makes it clear why he thinks Allen is tops going into the 2025 season. He says that while Allen’s talent hasn’t led them to a Super Bow win yet, “it still feels like it’s only a matter of time for the 2024 MVP.”

“Allen has been consistently spectacular for half a decade,” he added. “The Approximate Value metric at Pro Football Reference registers him as the most valuable player in the NFL since the start of 2020, and by a significant margin over (Patrick) Mahomes and (Lamar) Jackson. And while Jackson might be the more electric and prolific rusher, Allen actually has nearly twice as many career rushing touchdowns (65) as the Baltimore QB (33).”

However, Gagnon says that it could go either way and that Allen and Jackson are very close for No. 1 in his ranking. He, of course, calls them the NFL’s two best MVP candidates in 2024.