Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfield, Announces Difficult Personal News Before Chargers-Bills

It has been quite the week for Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and wife, Hailee Steinfield. During her latest newsletter installment for Beau Society, Allen’s wife revealed that the week has “knocked me sideways, mentally and emotionally.”

Between motherhood and a sick dog, Steinfield opened up on a challenging week. One of the couple’s dogs, Brando, was sick and had to stay overnight at the vet.

Steinfield added a positive note that Brando now appears to be feeling better.

“I’ll preface this by saying that this one was one of those weeks that knocked me sideways, mentally and emotionally,” Steinfield wrote on September 25, 2026, post titled, “A mental-health check-in with a side of eggs — BEAU SOCIETY issue #104.” “Brando got sick, and I had to take him to the vet (he’s okay!), but he had to stay overnight, and Martini was all out of sorts about it.

“I got home late from the vet, dinner got cold, Harper’s bath time was late (again), and it took her three hours to fall asleep instead of the 30 minutes I was hoping for.”

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfield, Shares Emotional Moment With Bills QB

It was not all bad news for the couple as Steinfield revealed a kind moment from a friend. After a friend dropped off some farm-fresh eggs and a loaf of focaccia bread, Steinfield shared a personal moment with Allen.

“The next morning, I was trying to get us back on schedule when I got a text from a friend saying she was leaving the farm stand by our house and had picked up a carton of eggs for me — the gorgeous farm-fresh eggs I love!” Steinfield added. “She dropped them off along with a loaf of focaccia…for no reason.

“She didn’t know Brando was at the vet or anything else consuming me emotionally this week. She was just being a good friend,” Steinfield added.

“I thanked her probably more times than was comfortable because it meant so much to me. When she left, I looked at Josh, tears in my eyes, and was like, ‘That was so nice!!’”

Josh Allen & Wife, Hailee, Are Both Animal Lovers

The couple is known for being passionate about animals. Back in 2024, Allen and Steinfield were spotted at Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir’s event to encourage pet adoption.

On the field, Allen is preparing for the Bills to take on a Chargers team in desperate need of a win. The Bills will once again play in the new Highmark Stadium where the team dominated the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

“We’re here and we are here to stay,” Allen remarked to Sky Sports. “The stadium is awesome. You walk in there and it feels like you’re in a different world.

“It’s something I’m proud of to say that I’ve been first quarterback to play in there, got the first win, and it’s a special spot for sure.”