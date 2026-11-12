Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Makes Personal Admission Amid Bills Trade

As the Buffalo Bills made moves to bolster Josh Allen’s Super Bowl chances, his wife Hailee Steinfeld had her mind on other things. Fresh off a blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings, Allen’s wife shifted her focus to the holidays.

Steinfeld released a holiday gift guide during her November 10, Beau Society newsletter. It just so happened to be the same day as the NFL trade deadline when the Bills acquired star safety Amani Hooker.

During the lengthy list of holiday gift recommendations, Steinfeld provided a brief glimpse into the couple’s marriage.

The actress revealed that Allen gifted her a camcorder for Christmas in 2025, and it appears Steinfeld is quite pleased with the present.

“My husband got me this camcorder for Christmas last year, and it’s become one of my favorite gifts to give to friends,” Steinfeld detailed.

For fans wondering, it is the Camp Snap CS-8 Digital Video Camcorder just in case you want to add something to your own wishlist.

Throwback gifts for the win.

Josh Allen & Wife Hailee Steinfeld Are Adjusting to Life as New Parents

The couple are still adjusting to life as new parents. Allen and Steinfeld announced the birth of their baby daughter, Harper, on April 2.

The Bills quarterback revealed that the couple attempts to decompress together after putting their daughter to bed.

“There’s definitely been less TV now,” Allen told The Healthy’s Alex Vance and Rachel Maidl during a November 5, interview.

“When we put [our daughter] down, we [Allen and his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld] give ourselves 35 to 40 minutes to maybe watch something, or decompress and talk—which you have to do,” Allen continued.

“But definitely less screen time before bed, which I think is extremely beneficial.”

Hailee Steinfeld Is the Leading Voice in New Disney Animated Movie ‘Hexed’

Steinfeld is starring in the new Disney animated movie “Hexed.” Allen’s wife is the voice of teenager Billie Doe in the film, one of the main characters.

“Hexed” will be released on November 25, just in time for the holidays.

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“It’s such a dream come true,” Steinfeld told Jimmy Fallon during a September interview, per Billboard. “You jump at the opportunity to be a part of a Disney animated original.

“I started this project when I was pregnant, and finished it after my baby was born. So it was really such an amazing sort of like transformative time in my life.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Trade for Amani Hooker

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As for the Bills, Allen sounds thrilled about the new addition to the defense. Allen gushed about the Bills’ last-minute trade for Hooker.

“The belief is there, and going out and adding the guy who leads the league in interceptions right now, that’s something that anybody’s going to be happy about,” Allen said of Hooker, per BuffaloBills.com. “Our front office did what they did, and we’re extremely excited to have him.

“We’re trying to get him as in tune with our culture. Obviously, the defensive scheme, that’ll come, but making sure that he’s feeling a part of the team as quickly as possible and feeling like a Buffalo Bill.”