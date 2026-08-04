Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Exciting News Amid Training Camp

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen returned to training camp this year as a new dad and the 30-year-old admitted things feel “different.”

Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, announced the birth of their baby girl, Harper Haize, in April. “Once you’re a dad, you’re always a dad,” Allen said during a One Bills Live appearance last week.

“At some point, you stop being a football player… but you’ll never not be a dad anymore. It’s something I’ve always looked forward to, me and my wife always wanted kids. We’re very fortunate to have our daughter the way we did, and she’s our little angel. She’s awesome.”

While Allen is back at work, Steinfeld and Harper remain on his mind. “Every minute of off-time you’re making calls… it’s different, but you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Steinfeld is on the same page. The Oscar-nominated actress jumped right back into work after becoming a mom. Not only is she the face of Estée Lauder’s new Glimmer fragrance, but Steinfeld also returned to the recording studio to record a cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” for the campaign.

Amid the second week of training, Steinfeld shared even more exciting news.

Hailee Steinfeld Gave Josh Allen the Sweetest Compliment While Announcing Her First-Ever Giveaway

Steinfeld opened up her new gig in the latest issue of her newsletter, Beau Society. “Through working with Estée Lauder on Glimmer — which I can’t wait for you to smell! I’ve been reminded of how powerful scent is. We all carry these unique, personal scent stories with us: they get encoded in our DNA.”

When defining what love smells like, she simply answered, “Josh.” She remembers the smells of the day Allen proposed in Malibu, “Humid air, ocean, the kind of air that leaves your hair with the perfect touch of frizz. (And champagne bubbles.)”

Steinfeld described the scent of their wedding day in Santa Barbara as “rose gardens, lemons, and bougainvillea — which are scentless.” As for their daughter, “Everything. She’s indescribable perfection.”

Steinfeld announced the newsletter’s “very exciting” first-ever giveaway. Three Beau Society subscribers who fill out this form can win “an unforgettable trip to New York City for the official Glimmer launch event hosted by Estée Lauder.”

Twenty readers will win the Glimmer PR mailer while 100 lucky readers will receive a free sample of the perfume. Entries are accepted through August 26.

Hailee Steinfeld Shared a Glimpse of Life at Home With Bills QB Josh Allen and Their Baby Girl

Last month, Steinfeld opened up about what their life at home looks like of late. “As Harper gets bigger, I’m having so much fun putting her in little outfits,” she wrote, revealing that they splurged on a $98 romper with a Peter Pan collar. Allen signed a new six-year, $330 million contract with Buffalo in March, so Harper likely already has a very stylish closet.

In addition to watching “Beef” once the baby is asleep, “We’re also half-watching The Hawk,” she added. “If you have a golf lover in your house, it’s a fun watch — classic Will Ferrell, and very much not kid-friendly.”

In a previous issue, Steinfeld gave insight into how they’re living a more simple life this summer. “People tell you becoming a mother changes everything, but no one tells you how, why, or when exactly. It isn’t always in the big moments,” she wrote.

“Sometimes it’s realizing that I no longer measure time in months or years, but in ounces, naps missed and naps miraculously taken, in diaper changes, and the quiet triumph of a successful transfer from my arms to your crib.

“Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?”