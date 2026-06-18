Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Gets Emotional Talking About Baby Daughter

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld welcomed their baby daughter earlier this year, and the parents are already learning a bittersweet lesson about how fast they grow up.

The actress and singer, wife of the Buffalo Bills quarterback, took to social media this week, holding a live session where she answered some questions from fans. When asked about what lessons she’s learned about herself in this phase of her life, Steinfeld got emotional when thinking about how their new baby won’t be little for very long.

Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About Becoming a Mom

One of Steinfeld’s fans asked how becoming a mother shifted her views on the summer season, prompting the actress to get a bit emotional in thinking about how fast her daughter is growing up. Steinfeld said she has seen a video about how there’s only one summer with her daughter as a baby.

“This is the only summer that she will be a baby baby, and this will be the only summer that I have her in my arms, by next summer she will be running around,” Steinfeld said. “My goal is to be incredibly present and truly soak up every moment because life happens and life moves fast anyway, and now I fully understand what every parent has said about how you blink and it all goes by so fast. My goal this summer is to be incredibly present.”

Steinfeld took another question from a fan about what she hoped her daughter would learn about her mother when looking back in 20 years. Steinfeld focused on her Beau Society newsletter, where she shared her thoughts and updates on her life.

“I set out to create something that felt incredibly authentic to me, so regardless of which issues she stumbles upon she’ll know it came directly from me,” Steinfeld shared. “She’ll be able to watch interviews if she wants, but anything she sees or reads from Beau Society she’ll know it came directly from me and was something I was passionate about in that moment.”

Hailee Steinfeld Said She’s Learning to Slow Down

In a previous issue of her Beau Society newsletter just after their baby was born, Steinfeld revealed that becoming a mother had already changed the way she looks at life. While her daughter may be growing up so fast, Steinfeld said she’s learned how to slow down in her own life.

“Since having my daughter, I’ve become exponentially more present in small ways,” Steinfeld wrote. “For example, I used to rush through my morning walks just to get outside and check it off the list.

“But with her, I’m going slower, observing what’s around us, pointing out what I see. I’m saying out loud, ‘Look at the beautiful sky,’ and ‘Good morning to the birdies!’” When thinking about what songs she has on repeat, “The only playlist I can think of right now is kids’ bathtime music,” she joked.”

Steinfeld and Allen have been able to enjoy some quiet time, with their baby being born at the slowest point in the offseason schedule for the Bills. The team is off for more than a month, not returning to Western New York until the start of training camp at the end of July.